Kenyan Startup SafSIM Targets Travellers with Cheaper Cross-Border Mobile Connectivity

SafSIM uses electronic SIM (eSIM) technology, allowing users to connect to mobile networks abroad without physically removing or replacing their existing SIM cards.

A delayed WhatsApp message that caused confusion at an airport has inspired a Kenyan technology entrepreneur to develop a business aimed at making international travel connectivity easier and more affordable.

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Geoffrey Mbuthia, the Chief Operations Officer at Esivo Limited, founded SafSIM after an experience in 2024 exposed the challenges travellers face when moving between mobile networks and countries.

“The problem wasn’t that the information hadn’t been sent; the problem was that the connection had been lost,” he said, noting the experience shaped the company's thinking.

His company is seeking to help international travellers avoid expensive roaming fees, unreliable airport Wi-Fi and the inconvenience of purchasing and registering a new SIM card whenever they arrive in another country.

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SafSIM uses electronic SIM (eSIM) technology, allowing users to connect to mobile networks abroad without physically removing or replacing their existing SIM cards.

How SafSIM plans to change international travel

The company, which officially launched in April 2026, has so far connected more than 500 customers and established working relationships with 20 tour and travel companies in Kenya as it seeks to grow its presence in the international travel connectivity market.

The idea behind SafSIM emerged after Mbuthia went to an airport in 2024 to pick up a friend whose flight was expected to land at 5.45pm.

When she did not arrive as scheduled, he waited until about 8pm before contacting her family and the airline to establish what had happened.

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He was eventually informed that the flight had been rescheduled to land at 10.45pm. However, his friend had already sent him a WhatsApp message at around 3pm explaining the change.

The message had failed to reach him because she had moved out of Wi-Fi coverage and was unable to access a mobile network.

It only came through after she landed in Kenya and connected to a local network.

The incident made Mbuthia realise that the challenge was not necessarily the failure to send information, but the loss of connectivity that prevented it from reaching its intended recipient.

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Geoffrey Mbuthia, the Chief Operations Officer at Esivo Limited, founded SafSIM.

That experience prompted him to consider whether travellers could maintain internet access while moving between countries and mobile networks. The idea eventually developed into SafSIM.

SafSIM is designed to give travellers access to mobile connectivity without the need to purchase physical SIM cards at their destinations.

The service targets people who often have to choose between paying high international roaming charges and searching for local network providers after arriving at an airport.

Development of the platform began in 2025, followed by testing and pilot operations between January and March 2026.

The company opened the service to the public in April of the same year.

Since its launch, SafSIM has been building its customer base while pursuing partnerships with travel agencies and tour operators.

The company is increasingly focusing on business-to-business arrangements, with the aim of making internet connectivity part of the travel experience rather than an additional service passengers have to organise after landing.

Its target market includes tourists, students, business travellers, travel agencies, tour operators and companies whose employees frequently travel abroad.

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Despite the potential of eSIM technology, SafSIM faces an obstacle that could limit its growth: not all smartphones support electronic SIM cards.

A considerable number of Kenyans still use devices that are incompatible with eSIM technology, leaving them unable to access services such as SafSIM through their existing phones.

To address the challenge, the company is working on an alternative that would allow people with incompatible devices to use its services. It had set the end of September 2026 as its target for making the solution available.

The initiative is expected to help the startup reach a wider market beyond people who own newer smartphones.

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SafSIM's position is that access to affordable international connectivity should not depend on whether a traveller owns the latest mobile device.

SafSIM faces competition and low market awareness

Beyond device compatibility, the startup must also overcome limited public awareness of eSIM technology.

Although electronic SIM services are gaining attention in the travel industry, many consumers are still unfamiliar with how they work and the benefits they offer.

SafSIM therefore has to educate potential customers on the technology while competing with established international connectivity providers.

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Part of its marketing approach involves encouraging travellers to organise their internet access before departure instead of waiting until they arrive at their destinations.

The company is also using its Kenyan roots to distinguish itself from overseas providers.

Customers can sign up using local mobile-money payment options and access customer support at any time of the day.

These services are intended to make the process more accessible to Kenyan travellers who may find it difficult to purchase connectivity packages from international providers.

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SafSIM's early customer base includes tourists, students and business travellers. The company has also served public figures, among them media personality Jeff Koinange and artist Wanja Asali.

For Mbuthia, however, the significance of the venture goes beyond the number of people who have signed up.

He views its development from an everyday travel problem into an operational technology business as a major milestone.

What began with a missed WhatsApp message in 2024 progressed into platform development the following year, before testing and a public launch in 2026.

The company is now looking to build on its initial customer numbers by addressing smartphone compatibility and expanding its relationships with travel agencies, tour operators and businesses.

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SafSIM is positioning itself as a Kenyan-founded technology business with plans to serve travellers beyond the country's borders.

Its long-term ambition is to become a global connectivity partner for people travelling internationally, reducing the difficulties associated with accessing mobile services in unfamiliar destinations.

The company wants internet access to become part of travel preparations, just like booking flights and accommodation, rather than something passengers have to figure out after landing.

Reliable connectivity can help travellers avoid missed communications and unnecessary worry while allowing them to maintain business relationships, keep in touch with family and pursue opportunities across borders.