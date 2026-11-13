Mic Cheque Podcast Loses Expensive Laptops, Production Equipment in Theft at JKUAT

Mic Cheque Podcast is a Kenyan conversational and banter podcast hosted by Chaxy, Mwass and Mariah.

Mic Cheque Podcast is a Kenyan conversational and banter podcast hosted by Chaxy, Mwass and Mariah.

The podcasters revealed that someone gained access to their tour bus while they were at the university and made away with the equipment.

The Mic Cheque Podcast crew has suffered a major loss after thieves reportedly broke into their tour bus at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) and stole several expensive electronic devices.

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The stolen items included four MacBook laptops, an iPhone 13, eight solid-state drives (SSDs) and two pairs of headphones.

In a social media post, the podcasters revealed that someone had gained access to their tour bus while they were at the university and made away with the equipment.

Chaxy, Mariah and Mwass.

Mic Cheque Podcast is a Kenyan conversational and banter podcast hosted by Chaxy, Mwass and Mariah.

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"Someone accessed our tour bus and stole 3 MacBook Pros & 1 MacBook Air, 1 iPhone 13..." the team wrote.

This afternoon at JKUAT for our university tour, someone accessed our tour bus and stole the items below: 3 MacBook Pros & 1 MacBook Air 1 iPhone 13 8 SSD cards 2 headphone sets In case any you see any of these items being sold anywhere, please call 0705540697 — Mic Cheque Podcast (@micchequepod) November 12, 2026

The incident left the team without several pieces of equipment used in their production work, with the four MacBooks accounting for a significant portion of the stolen electronics.

The electronics theft comes barely weeks after an investigation published by The Standard reported that detectives recovered a large collection of electronics from a Parklands residence and two commercial warehouses in Ruaka.

25 high-end digital cameras, broadcast lenses, digital mixing consoles, industrial generators and other equipment suspected to have been stolen from several churches in Nairobi were recovered in the haul.

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Media investigations also traced five professional cameras and an audio interface card, valued at more than KSh2.1 million, stolen from a Donholm church to the Parklands premises.

Using hidden recording equipment, Ashish is recorded denying knowledge that the camera equipment was stolen. They also found other equipment at his home, including streetlights. #PulpitBandits https://t.co/nkcsJ0jOXD — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) October 4, 2026

The report also linked the premises to an earlier incident involving entertainer DJ Macdee, whose Pioneer audio mixer, valued at KSh350,000, was stolen from his vehicle in July 2026.

Macdee's equipment was later traced to a shop in Parklands. They identified the equipment through its serial number.