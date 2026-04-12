Mwafreeka's Iko Nini Podcast studio robbed, sh100,000 reward offered for suspects

Three men broke into the Iko Nini Podcast studio in the early hours of April 12, making off with two Sony cameras, lenses and stands. Host Mwafreeka is offering Sh100,000 for information leading to their arrest.

Popular Kenyan podcast Iko Nini has been robbed, with three men breaking into its studio and stealing two Sony A7 IV cameras, their lenses and stands in the early hours of Sunday, April 12, 2026.

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Host Makarios Ouma, known widely as Mwafreeka, said he had closed the studio at around 3:34 AM and gone to bed.

His nephew alerted him at approximately 7:30 AM that the studio had been broken into.

What was taken

The thieves took both Sony A7 IV cameras along with their respective lenses: a Sigma wide-angle lens and a zoom lens used for close-up shots during recordings.

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The camera stands were also taken.

Notably, the computers inside the studio were left untouched.

The studio's padlock had not been broken.

Mwafreeka said the thieves had somehow opened it without forcing it, leaving him puzzled as to how it was done.

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What the footage shows

Security footage from a Google Nest camera captured the robbery in black and white.

It shows three men entering the studio after breaking the door.

Iko Nini Studio ROBBED! Help Us Identify Robbery Suspects!Iko Nini Podcast is offering a Ksh 100,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the three men who robbed our studio and stole 2 cameras. pic.twitter.com/nxb3ra4Ky8 — Mwafreeka (@Mwafreeka) April 12, 2026

The first wears a baseball cap, a denim overshirt and dark shoes, and is seen carrying a torch and a crowbar.

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The second, also in a baseball cap, has on a silk or linen overshirt, dark trousers and light-coloured shoes, and is wearing gloves while holding what appears to be shears.

The third is dressed in a puffer jacket worn over a hoodie with dark trousers.

A metal rod used to break into the studio was left behind at the scene.

Mwafreeka's post, which drew over 58,000 views within 2 hours of being shared, called on the public to help identify the three men.

"Iko Nini Podcast is offering a Ksh 100,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the three men who robbed our studio and stole 2 cameras," the post read.

Police response

Mwafreeka filed an Occurrence Book report at Akila Police Station following the break-in.

He lauded officers for quickly responding and showing up to the crime scene, after which the Directorate of Criminal Investigations was called in, followed by the Officer Commanding Station and a forensics team.

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Security lapses

Mwafreeka said the compound had a security guard on duty, but that the guard had been leaving the premises to attend to a second job, leaving the property unattended.

He added that the studio had no insurance and that he had not previously recorded the serial numbers of the cameras, complicating recovery efforts.

The reward

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Iko Nini Podcast is offering a Sh100,000 cash reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any of the three suspects, or for the recovery of the stolen cameras.

The Iko Nini Podcast logo

Anyone who spots the equipment being offered for sale or can identify the individuals on the footage is asked to get in touch through the podcast's official social media channels.