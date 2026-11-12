Buxton Estate, redeveloped as Buxton Point, is a large-scale residential and commercial housing project located in Tononoka Ward on Mombasa Island (Image: Files)

Buxton Estate, redeveloped as Buxton Point, is a large-scale residential and commercial housing project located in Tononoka Ward on Mombasa Island (Image: Files)

Inside Buxton Estate, Mombasa: The history behind the famous housing landmark

For generations, Buxton's county-owned flats housed Mombasa families, workers and small traders. Their demolition and replacement with modern apartments turned the estate into one of the Coast's most debated urban renewal projects.

Before the modern apartment blocks of Buxton Point rose in Mombasa, this neighbourhood was known for its rows of low-rise flats, modest rents and families who had made the estate their home for decades.

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Situated around the junction of Nyali Road and Sheikh Abdulla Road, close to Mombasa Stadium and the city's central business district, Buxton was part of the former Municipal Council of Mombasa's public housing system.

Its story is closely tied to the city's growth, the provision of low-cost urban housing and the changing relationship between public land and private investment.

Buxton Estate sits along Abdel Nasser Road and Narok Road on Mombasa Island, offering direct access to the Mombasa CBD and the Nyali Bridge (Image: Files)

A public housing legacy

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Buxton's exact opening date and the origin of its name are not clearly established in the available public records.

However, a University of Nairobi study of local authority housing records rental income from Buxton Estate as early as 1973.

Another municipal housing inventory lists a Buxton Flats scheme in 1976.

The estate was part of Mombasa's wider municipal housing programme, which included public flats in areas such as Tudor, Mzizima, Changamwe and Likoni.

These developments provided relatively affordable accommodation for workers and families who could not easily access private housing.

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Former tenants described Buxton in court as housing built through a partnership between the Kenyan Government and the then Municipal Council of Mombasa to provide decent, affordable accommodation for lower-income households.

Inside the old Buxton

By the time redevelopment was being planned, the estate comprised 520 housing units and two shops.

A 2020 Environmental and Social Impact Assessment submitted to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) documented 344 public rental flats, comprising 248 one-bedroom and 96 two-bedroom units.

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Another 176 units were designated as staff housing.

The estate had developed into a settled neighbourhood rather than simply a collection of rental buildings.

The NEMA survey found that the average tenant had lived there for almost 29 years, with some residents having stayed for as long as 53 years.

Households averaged five people.

Approximately 16.6 per cent of tenants operated businesses within the estate, while 43.2 per cent were in employment, mainly with the Mombasa County Government.

Average monthly rent was approximately Sh2,807, according to the survey.

For many families, Buxton offered relatively affordable accommodation close to workplaces, schools, shops and essential services.

Buxton Estate is within walking distance of major institutions, including Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital, Technical University of Mombasa, and Mombasa Stadium (Image: Files)

The decision to redevelop

In 2016, the Mombasa County Government introduced its Vision 2035 urban renewal programme, targeting ten older county housing estates for redevelopment.

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Buxton became the first major estate to undergo the transformation.

The plan was to replace the ageing flats with modern apartments through a public-private partnership.

The county provided the land, while the private development partner, operating through Buxton Point Apartments Limited, was responsible for technical and financial input.

A December 2020 NEMA assessment described a proposed development of 1,860 housing units in 162 blocks.

The wider plan included 114 shops, a supermarket, a nursery school, a community centre and four basketball courts.

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The project promised better housing, improved infrastructure and increased homeownership.

But the relocation of more than 500 existing tenant households became its most difficult issue.

The new development at Buxton features high-rise blocks with elevators offering 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments as well as penthouses (Image: Files)

The former tenants' fight

On March 5, 2021, the old Buxton buildings were demolished to make way for the new development.

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More than 500 households were displaced, with each reportedly receiving Sh240,000 in relocation support.

Former residents say they had been promised priority access to the new apartments through an affordable tenant-purchase arrangement.

However, the cost and purchasing terms of the new homes became a major source of disagreement.

The Senate's Roads, Transportation and Housing Committee examined their petition in 2023.

Its recommendations included allocating the county's 184-unit share to former tenants and developing a tenant-purchase arrangement to help other affected families acquire homes.

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The Court of Appeal dismissed an appeal by a group of former tenants in February 2024, relying in part on earlier litigation over the overall redevelopment.

Subsequent disputes over the implementation of housing allocations and the county-developer agreement have continued.

Buxton Estate today

The redevelopment has produced a modern mixed-use residential complex marketed as Buxton Point.

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Its first phase delivered 584 housing units in 2023, with a second phase expected to add considerably more apartments.

However, the old dispute remains unresolved.

On November 10, 2026, Mombasa County ordered construction suspended over outstanding contractual, planning and housing-allocation obligations.

The county says it is entitled to 10 per cent of the housing units and commercial spaces under its agreement with the developer.

Former tenants continue to seek the promised affordable route back into the estate.

Developer GulfCap Real Estate, meanwhile, says the county's share will be transferred upon project completion and that 492 additional homes are scheduled for handover to buyers in December 2026.

For Mombasa, Buxton represents more than the replacement of old flats with modern apartments.