Bandari Maritime Academy expands global seafarer training partnerships

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) is a premier public maritime training institution and Regional Centre of Excellence located in Mombasa, Kenya (Image: Files)

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) is a premier public maritime training institution and Regional Centre of Excellence located in Mombasa, Kenya (Image: Files)

The Mombasa academy has signed a cadet-placement agreement with shipping giant CMA CGM, plans to introduce French into its maritime curriculum in 2027 and is preparing to receive a South Korean-donated training vessel.

Bandari Maritime Academy (BMA) is expanding its international partnerships in a push to improve practical training and access to career opportunities for Kenyan seafarers.

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The Mombasa-based institution has entered into an agreement with French shipping and logistics group CMA CGM to facilitate cadet placement opportunities.

It is also working with Alliance Française de Mombasa to introduce French-language training, while preparations are under way for the delivery of a training vessel donated by South Korea.

The developments are intended to strengthen the practical and international exposure available to students pursuing maritime careers.

. Originally established in 1980 as Bandari College and transformed by the government in 2018, it equips over 8,000 students with specialized skills for the global shipping and Blue Economy sectors (Image: Files)

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CMA CGM partnership opens a route to sea experience

BMA signed a memorandum of understanding with CMA CGM on October 28, 2026.

The agreement was signed by BMA Chief Executive Officer Dr Eric Katana and the company's Kenya Cluster Managing Director, Benjamin Coston, in the presence of French Ambassador to Kenya Wadid Benaabou.

The partnership is intended to facilitate placement opportunities for academy cadets and strengthen the relationship between maritime training and the shipping industry.

CMA CGM operates a global fleet of more than 700 vessels, giving the partnership access to a major international shipping network.

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For maritime students, time aboard commercial vessels is a key part of professional development.

It provides exposure to ship operations, safety procedures, navigation, engine-room systems and the working conditions of international shipping.

However, the memorandum does not guarantee every student a placement or permanent employment with CMA CGM.

The actual number of opportunities and selection arrangements have not been publicly specified.

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French added to maritime training

BMA has also partnered with Alliance Française de Mombasa to strengthen French-language training among cadets.

The academy plans to integrate French into its maritime curriculum from January 2027.

The language is particularly useful in shipping, where seafarers work with multinational crews, international operators, port authorities and logistics companies.

French is widely used across parts of Africa and the global maritime industry.

Language skills can therefore widen the range of work environments in which Kenyan-trained seafarers can operate, although they do not replace professional maritime qualifications.

Applicants for Level 5 (Craft Certificate) and Level 6 (Diploma) programs need a copy of their KCSE result slip or certificate, a national ID or birth certificate, and a school leaving certificate (Image: Files)

South Korea donates a training vessel

Another major development is the planned arrival of a training vessel, MV MY DREAM, donated by the Republic of Korea.

BMA and Kenya Shipyards Limited signed an agreement on September 25, 2026, to facilitate the vessel's delivery to the academy.

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Preparations were under way at the time of the announcement; the vessel had not yet entered service in Kenya.

The ship is expected to give students practical exposure to navigation, marine engineering, seamanship, cargo handling, shipboard communication, watchkeeping and emergency-response procedures.

It will complement the academy's Full Bridge Mission Simulator, which allows students to practise navigating and operating a vessel in a simulated environment.

The training vessel is expected to serve students undertaking Nautical Science, Marine Engineering and Ratings programmes.

How to train as a seafarer in Kenya

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BMA offers programmes in Nautical Science, Marine Engineering, Maritime Transport and Logistics, alongside specialised maritime courses.

Its Level V programmes generally require a minimum KCSE mean grade of D plain or an equivalent KNQF Level 4 qualification, while Level VI diploma programmes require at least C-minus or an equivalent Level 5 qualification.

The duration varies by programme, generally ranging from one to two years.

Prospective students can check course-specific entry requirements and application documents through the academy's admissions guidance.

Completing an academic course is not, by itself, permission to work aboard any commercial vessel.

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Seafarers must meet the relevant Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) training, medical, certification and sea-service requirements for their intended duties.

Officer positions, for example, require the appropriate Certificate of Competency and qualifying sea service.

A stronger maritime career pathway

The partnerships address three important parts of seafarer development: practical sea experience, industry exposure and communication skills.

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For Kenya, which is seeking to increase its participation in international shipping, the academy's ability to prepare graduates for the requirements of commercial vessels will be central to the opportunities these agreements create.

The next milestones will be the actual cadet placements, introduction of French-language lessons and delivery of MV MY DREAM.