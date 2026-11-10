Uganda Celebrates Continental Glory as Kenya Lick their Wounds at Africa Women’s Sevens

Uganda's Lady Cranes proved too good for their rivals as they thrashed Tunisia to win the Africa Women’s Sevens championship title in Nairobi as Kenya settled for third.

Uganda's Lady Cranes proved to be the queens of East Africa and the continent when they produced a masterclass performance to capture their maiden Africa Women’s Sevens championship in Nairobi last weekend.

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Uganda swept aside Tunisia 33-0 in a one-sided final at the RFUEA Grounds, the emphatic triumph securing them a ticket to the SVNS 3 tournament scheduled for Dubai this December. The newly-crowned continental champions capped off a dominant campaign built on defensive excellence, having conceded tries in only two matches throughout the entire tournament.

Lydia Namabiro set the tone early, breaking the deadlock with the opening try before Tina Akello added the extras for a 7-0 advantage. Even after being temporarily reduced to six players following a yellow card, the Lady Cranes refused to yield momentum, with Namabiro crossing the whitewash for her second try to push the lead to 14-0.

Uganda showed no signs of slowing down after the interval. Susan Adong widened the gap early in the second half, and despite picking up another stay in the sin bin, the Cranes remained firmly in control. Namabiro put the contest out of reach by completing a brilliant hat-trick, while Gertrude Kateesa marked her return to the pitch with the final try of the match to complete the shutout.

Kenya Lionesses Get Consolation Prize

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Kenya won bronze at Africa Women’s Sevens championship. Image: Rachael Njeri (Sheris.Studio)

Meanwhile, hosts Kenya Lionesses bounced back from their semi-final heartbreak to claim third place, defeating Zimbabwe 27-7.

First-half tries from Sheila Chajira, Nelly Chikombe, and Sinaida Mokaya gave Kenya an early cushion, while Chiwoniso Mabika provided Zimbabwe's sole response. Second-half efforts from Catherine Elizabeth and Stellah Wafula sealed the bronze for the hosts.

Kenya had missed a ticket to the final to Uganda who clinched a dramatic berth after a sensational last-gasp try earned them a thrilling 19-14 victory.

Image: Rachael Njeri (Sheris.Studio)

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The high-stakes East African derby provided sweet revenge for the Ugandans, who had previously fallen to the Lionesses in the Safari 7s decider.

Uganda flew out of the blocks with intent. Tina Okello opened the scoring with a well-worked try, successfully converted to claim an early 7-0 advantage. Peace Lekuru then doubled Uganda's tally by crossing the whitewash for their second unconverted score.

How Uganda Made it to the Final

Kenya mounted a spirited response before the break. Freshia Oduor cleaved through the Ugandan defensive line for a crucial try, with the ensuing conversion slicing the deficit to 12-7.

The Lionesses maintained their momentum after the interval. Executing a sharp set-piece play straight off a scrum, Sinaida Mokaya unlocked the Ugandan backline with a precise pass to release Janet Okello for a try. The successful conversion propelled Kenya into a 14-12 lead.

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Uganda floored Kenya in the semi-final. Image: Rachael Njeri (Sheris.Studio)

With only seconds left on the clock, it appeared the hosts had done enough to seal their place in the championship match. However, Uganda launched one final, relentless assault deep inside Kenyan territory.