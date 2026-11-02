Kenya Railways launched its first official vehicle freight and car transport service on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), connecting Mombasa, Nairobi, and Naivasha (Image: Files)

Kenya Railways launched its first official vehicle freight and car transport service on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), connecting Mombasa, Nairobi, and Naivasha (Image: Files)

Kenya’s new SGR car transport service: How to move a vehicle from Mombasa to Nairobi

Kenya Railways has introduced a dedicated vehicle-haulage service connecting the Port of Mombasa to Nairobi's Inland Container Depot, offering car importers, dealers and private motorists an alternative to long-distance road transport.

For decades, imported vehicles arriving at the Port of Mombasa have largely depended on road transport to reach Nairobi dealerships, showrooms and buyers across the country.

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That arrangement is now getting an alternative.

Kenya Railways launched its vehicle-haulage service in October 2026, with the inaugural train departing Mombasa Port on October 29 and arriving at the Nairobi Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Embakasi within eight hours.

The initial consignment carried 21 vehicles on four specially fabricated car-carrier wagons, alongside 34 flatbed wagons transporting shipping containers.

The first shipment was handled in partnership with vehicle dealer Autobarn East Africa, which is among the businesses expected to use the service as Kenya Railways expands its freight operations.

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Vehicles are transported in specialized freight wagons, each with a capacity of six cars (Image: Files)

How the car-carrier wagons work

Unlike ordinary freight wagons designed for containers or bulk cargo, the new units are specifically built to accommodate motor vehicles.

Each carrier wagon can accommodate up to six cars, allowing vehicles to be transported together in a secured arrangement.

The wagons are designed to handle different makes of vehicles, including Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Suzuki, Volkswagen, Mazda and Daihatsu.

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Vehicles are loaded onto the specialised carriers and secured before the train departs.

The arrangement is intended to reduce the mileage accumulated during road transportation and minimise exposure to unnecessary wear and tear.

For imported vehicles, the service also provides access to supporting services such as insurance, vehicle lashing and securing, and customs processing.

Kenya Railways says its target is to move approximately 700 vehicles every month through the new arrangement.

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Who can use the service?

The service is designed for several categories of customers.

Vehicle importers and clearing agents can use the railway to move imported cars from the port towards Nairobi without arranging individual road transportation for every vehicle.

Car dealerships and distributors can use the service to transport stock in larger consignments, particularly where they regularly import vehicles or supply showrooms in Nairobi.

Vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators can also explore the service for moving cars between distribution points.

Private motorists who want their vehicles transported between Mombasa and Nairobi can make enquiries directly with Kenya Railways.

The service is not limited to large commercial importers.

The vehicle-haulage arrangement is a freight service, however. It does not mean motorists board the train with their vehicles.

The cars travel on specialised wagons while their owners make separate travel arrangements.

Kenya Railways is also targeting the regional market, including vehicle importers and traders in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi, Uganda and Tanzania (Image: Files)

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How long does the journey take?

Kenya Railways reported that the inaugural vehicle-haulage journey took approximately eight hours between Mombasa Port and the Embakasi ICD.

This compares favourably with road transportation, which can take considerably longer depending on traffic, weather, road conditions and the route used.

The eight-hour journey is the reported time for the inaugural consignment, not a published guarantee for every future shipment.

Customers should confirm departure schedules, loading arrangements and collection times when booking.

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The railway operator says moving vehicles by rail can also reduce congestion and wear on major highways, particularly along the busy Nairobi - Mombasa corridor.

What does it cost?

Kenya Railways has not published a standard per-vehicle transport tariff in its launch announcement.

The final cost should be confirmed directly with the corporation and may depend on the vehicle, route, insurance arrangements and additional services requested.

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Importers should obtain a quotation covering transport, vehicle securing, insurance and any customs-processing arrangements before committing to the service.

There is also no published universal schedule specifying how many vehicle-haulage trains will operate each week.

For enquiries and bookings, customers can contact Kenya Railways through marketing@krc.co.ke.