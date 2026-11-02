Madagascar imposes 21-day quarantine and entry curbs on travelers from Kenya amid Ebola concerns

While Malagasy nationals, valid work/student visa holders, and accredited diplomats are exempt from entry bans, they are still subject to the mandatory 21-day quarantine with health monitoring.

Madagascar has introduced strict public health measures, implementing a mandatory 21-day quarantine and entry restrictions for travelers arriving from Kenya following concerns over an Ebola outbreak. The new rules, which took effect on November 1, 2026, add to a growing list of international travel advisories and border restrictions impacting Kenyan citizens abroad.

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According to a travel advisory issued by Kenya Airways, the restrictions apply to all foreign nationals who have either stayed in or transited through Kenya, Nigeria, or the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) within the 21 days prior to their arrival.

“Kenya Airways customers traveling to Madagascar from 1st November 2026 are advised to take note of the public health measures & travel restrictions put in place by the government of Madagascar for anyone who has been to/transited through Kenya, Nigeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo,” Kenya Airways stated in its advisory notice.

Under the new regulations, Madagascar has temporarily barred foreign nationals who have visited or transited through the three designated countries within the 21-day window from entering its territory freely.

Ugandans undergoing screening

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However, exemptions have been made for certain individuals, including Malagasy nationals, foreign residents holding valid work or student visas, and authorized diplomats or expatriate staff working with international organizations and non-governmental organizations. Despite being allowed entry, these exempt travelers are subjected to strict surveillance.

“Malagasy nationals, foreign nationals residing in the country and holding a valid work or student visa, as well as any person(s) authorized to enter the country from these countries, are subject to a mandatory 21-day quarantine with health monitoring, in accordance with applicable procedures,” according to the official public health notice.

Kenya Airways has further clarified that affected passengers will bear the financial responsibility for their stay, being required to cover all costs associated with quarantine accommodation, meals, and local transfers to designated health facilities. Travelers heading to Madagascar have been urged to familiarize themselves with these guidelines to avoid disruptions.

Madagascar’s recent move mirrors similar health-security measures adopted by other nations in response to Kenya's epidemiological status.

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Saudi Arabia was among the first to introduce broad measures, announcing on October 30, 2026, that it was suspending travel for its citizens to Kenya and halting the issuance of all visa categories for Kenyan travelers.

The Saudi government also barred entry to anyone arriving directly from Kenya or those who had visited the country within the preceding 21 days, including passengers transiting through third-party nations.

Similarly, El Salvador declared travelers arriving from or transiting through Kenya inadmissible under Official Letter No. 2026-6000-055, applying similar restrictions to several other African nations experiencing health alerts, including Angola, Burundi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, Uganda, and the DRC.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Ministry of Health took a precautionary stance, urging immigration authorities to consider a temporary entry ban on non-citizens who had visited Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, or the DRC within a 21-day window.

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While framed as a recommendation rather than an immediate blanket ban, the proposal underscores heightened global vigilance.

In response to the mounting international restrictions, Kenyan authorities have strongly defended the country’s handling of the outbreak.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale publicly criticized the measures taken by governments like Saudi Arabia, describing them as disproportionate to the actual ground situation.

In an official press release issued on October 31, 2026, Duale emphasized that Kenya's health surveillance systems have successfully contained the virus's spread.

He noted that the government had traced 100 percent of identified contacts totaling 135 individuals linked to the imported index case and placed 118 of them under active quarantine.

“We reiterate that the measures taken are not only excessive but not backed by the current epidemiological situation in the country,” Duale asserted.

The Health Cabinet Secretary detailed that all eight confirmed cases recorded during the outbreak were directly linked to the initial index case, comprising four healthcare workers and four close family members.