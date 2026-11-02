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Driver ordered to pay Ksh7.5 million for using forged KCSE certificate to get a job

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 14:59 - 02 November 2026
A court has ordered a driver to pay Ksh7.5 million over a forged certificate.
A driver at the Nairobi Water Company has been ordered to pay Ksh7.5 million after he was found guilty of using a forged certificate to secure employment.
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A Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company driver has been ordered to pay a fine of Ksh7.5 million or serve four years in jail over a forged certificate.

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Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Celesa Okore found Kelly Gichuri Muiruri, a driver at the company, guilty of four charges in a judgment delivered on October 29, 2026 and convicted him for using a forged Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) certificate to secure employment at the utility firm.

He was ordered to pay the huge amount in compensation and fines after the court established that he had presented a KCSE certificate, indicating he had scored a mean grade of C plain in the 2002 examination, when he actually managed a D plain.

Muiruri was convicted of fraudulent acquisition of public property, uttering a false document, deceiving a principal and presenting a forged certificate but acquitted of a separate charge of forgery.

How the Judge calculated the penalties

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A signage of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company
A signage of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company

The driver was ordered to pay Ksh6,742,673 in compensation, representing salaries he received between November 2016 and December 2023, or serve four years in prison in default.

Further, Muiruri was fined a total of Ksh800,000 across the four counts, with the penalties carrying additional prison terms if unpaid.

The fines are; Ksh300,000 for fraudulent acquisition of public property, Ksh200,000 for uttering a false document, Ksh200,000 for deceiving a principal and Ksh100,000 for presenting a forged certificate.

This follows investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) after a report that Muiruri had used a forged certificate to secure a job at Nairobi Water Company.

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EACC would forward the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, recommending prosecution.

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