Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed plans to invite Arsenal and Man United to Kenya. Image: Imago

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed plans to invite Arsenal and Man United to Kenya. Image: Imago

Arsenal vs Man United in Kenya next! Government promises EPL giants after Bayern and Ajax

The government has revealed plans to invite EPL giants Arsenal vs Man United to play in Kenya months after the clash between Bayern and Ajax at Talanta Stadium.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has revealed that the government has a plan to invite English Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United to Kenya next year.

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Kenya has already confirmed that European football giants Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam will face off during the official opening of the Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027.

The game is likely to cost Kenya in excess of Ksh1 billion in appearance fees to the two teams besides catering for the transport and accommodation of both sides.

A section of Kenyans have criticised the huge outlay, saying the money should have been used on more pressing needs in the country, but Murkomen has dismissed the criticism, saying President William Ruto is keen to boost all sectors.

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“The President has elevated Kenya's status and given us respect before the whole world,” Murkomen said at the weekend. “For the first time ever, Kenya is respected. We are now hosting Bayern Munich and Ajax at Talanta.”

When Arsenal and Man United could play in Kenya

Man United and Arsenal could face off in Kenya in July 2027. Image: Imago

The Interior CS then revealed that the government is not resting as it has plans to invite the two Premier League giants, who are the most popular English teams in Kenya and Africa.

“And this is just the first game. When the current Premier League season ends, around June or July, Manchester United will play Arsenal in Nairobi. My police officers will have a very difficult task because locals here will trek to Nairobi,” he added.

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Arsenal and United playing in Kenya in July could be possible during pre-season when European teams begin preparations for the new campaign.

That will also happen after the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted at Talanta and Kasarani Stadiums, with the tournament set to take place between June 19 and July 17 next year.