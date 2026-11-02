CANEX WKND 2026 Set to Bring Global Africa’s Creative Economy to Lagos

The four-day event will bring together players from Global Africa’s creative and cultural industries for discussions, business opportunities, investment and cultural exchange in one of the continent’s leading creative hubs.

Lagos is set to welcome creative leaders, entrepreneurs and investors from across Africa and the diaspora when CANEX WKND 2026 takes place from November 5 to 8.

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The four-day event will bring together players from Global Africa’s creative and cultural industries for discussions, business opportunities, investment and cultural exchange in one of the continent’s leading creative hubs.

Held under the theme, “One People, United in Culture, Creating for the World: From FESTAC ’77 to CANEX ’27,” the gathering will attract creatives, government leaders, financial institutions, policymakers and industry stakeholders from Africa, the diaspora and the Caribbean.

Building on the momentum of previous editions

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CANEX WKND 2026 follows the 2024 edition held in Algiers, which drew thousands of participants and featured more than 21 live performances, 13 masterclasses, a major fashion showcase and an exhibition marketplace.

Organisers said this year’s programme would expand on that foundation, with greater international participation and more opportunities for businesses and professionals working in Global Africa’s creative economy.

The event is expected to create new spaces for collaboration while connecting creative talent with investors, buyers, institutions and markets.

A marketplace for creative businesses

The CANEX Exhibition and Marketplace will form a key part of the event, giving creative businesses an opportunity to showcase their work, meet potential buyers and build partnerships.

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More than 10,000 delegates from across Global Africa and the diaspora are expected to take part in the four-day gathering.

Participants will also have opportunities to connect with financial institutions, governments and enterprises operating in the creative and cultural industries through Afreximbank’s wider ecosystem.

The event is expected to offer businesses and organisations increased media exposure, brand visibility and opportunities to develop new commercial relationships.

African and Caribbean music to close the event

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Music will also take centre stage at the CANEX Mega Concert, which will close the event with performances celebrating the diverse sounds and cultural links between Africa and the Caribbean.

With Lagos hosting the 2026 edition, CANEX WKND is expected to strengthen ties across Global Africa’s creative industries while opening conversations around investment, market access and the future of African creativity on the global stage.

Registration is open to creative entrepreneurs, independent practitioners, media organisations and content platforms. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for organisations seeking to connect with creatives, investors, decision-makers and cultural influencers.

Delegates can register for the event, download the CANEX WKND app and explore the programme ahead of the November gathering.