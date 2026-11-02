Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Tuesday November 3
The affected areas will experience power interruptions between 8am and 5pm, with Spring Valley scheduled for an outage from 9am to 5pm. Here is the complete list of locations expected to be affected.
1. Nairobi Region
Part of Spring Valley
The planned interruption will affect Peponi Road, between the General Mathenge Road junction and Thigiri Ridge Road junction, Spring Valley Road, Eldama Park, Bendera Lane and adjacent customers.
2. Kajiado County
Loitoktok
Affected locations include parts of Loitoktok Town, Loitoktok Customs, the airstrip, Sompet, Kimana Shell, Kilaguni Junction, Empironi, Itilal, Kimana Sabasaba, Kimana Town, Isinet, Namelok, Inchalai, Mbirikani and adjacent customers.
Njukini
The interruption will affect Nkama Nolturesh, Ilasit, Zamzam, Kibaoni Tarakea Border Post, Entarara Secondary School, Entarara Market, Rombo, Mile Tatu, Olgira, Elerai and adjacent customers.
What customers should know
Residents and businesses in the listed areas should make arrangements ahead of the scheduled interruptions, particularly those relying on electricity for business operations, refrigeration and other essential services.
Customers can access Kenya Power's planned maintenance notices through its official website, www.kplc.co.ke, or contact the company through its customer-care channels, including the USSD code *977# and email address customercare@kplc.co.ke.
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020Jeff Koinange's Homes Face Auction Over Ksh130 Million Debt
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020"Who Is Pushing This Lockdown Crap & Why?" - Ezekiel Mutua