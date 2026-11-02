Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Tuesday November 3

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is Kenya's national electric utility company responsible for the transmission, distribution, and retailing of electricity across the country (Image: Files)

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is Kenya's national electric utility company responsible for the transmission, distribution, and retailing of electricity across the country (Image: Files)

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, to facilitate maintenance on its electricity network. See the affected regions below.

The affected areas will experience power interruptions between 8am and 5pm, with Spring Valley scheduled for an outage from 9am to 5pm. Here is the complete list of locations expected to be affected.

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1. Nairobi Region

Part of Spring Valley

The planned interruption will affect Peponi Road, between the General Mathenge Road junction and Thigiri Ridge Road junction, Spring Valley Road, Eldama Park, Bendera Lane and adjacent customers.

Serving over 10 million customers, the utility operates the grid infrastructure connecting power generated by KenGen and independent producers to homes, commercial businesses, and industrial centers (Image: Files)

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2. Kajiado County

Loitoktok

Affected locations include parts of Loitoktok Town, Loitoktok Customs, the airstrip, Sompet, Kimana Shell, Kilaguni Junction, Empironi, Itilal, Kimana Sabasaba, Kimana Town, Isinet, Namelok, Inchalai, Mbirikani and adjacent customers.

Njukini

The interruption will affect Nkama Nolturesh, Ilasit, Zamzam, Kibaoni Tarakea Border Post, Entarara Secondary School, Entarara Market, Rombo, Mile Tatu, Olgira, Elerai and adjacent customers.

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What customers should know

Residents and businesses in the listed areas should make arrangements ahead of the scheduled interruptions, particularly those relying on electricity for business operations, refrigeration and other essential services.