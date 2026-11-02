From KCSE to KCBE: What changes after Kenya’s last 8-4-4 examination?
The 2026 KCSE examination, which began its main written papers on November 2, is the second-last sitting under Kenya's outgoing 8-4-4 curriculum.
The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has confirmed that the final KCSE examination will be administered in 2027.
After that, the regular school-going cohort will complete secondary education under the Competency-Based Education (CBE) system.
The change follows the abolition of KCPE, whose final examination was held in 2023.
The transition is already underway. The first cohort of learners under CBE entered Grade 10 in January 2026, beginning the three-year senior school stage.
They are expected to complete Grade 12 in 2028 before progressing to universities, colleges and technical institutions from 2029.
How the new education structure works
CBE replaces the traditional 8-4-4 arrangement with a 2-6-3-3-3 structure.
Learners spend two years in pre-primary education, six years in primary school, three years in junior school and another three years in senior school.
They then progress to tertiary education.
The former eight years of primary education have therefore been divided into primary and junior school, while the four-year secondary cycle has been replaced with three years of senior school.
The curriculum places greater emphasis on practical abilities, problem-solving, creativity, communication, collaboration and the application of knowledge rather than relying primarily on end-of-cycle examinations.
Three pathways replace the traditional subject structure
One of the biggest changes takes place when learners move from Grade 9 to Grade 10.
Instead of following a largely uniform secondary-school curriculum, learners select from three senior-school pathways based on their interests, strengths, assessment performance and intended careers.
1. Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM)
This pathway prepares learners for careers in sciences, technology, engineering, mathematics and technical fields.
It includes specialised subject combinations covering pure sciences, applied sciences and technical studies.
2. Social Sciences
Learners interested in humanities, languages, business and related disciplines can pursue this pathway.
Its subject combinations support progression into areas such as law, economics, communication, education and social research.
3. Arts and Sports Science
This pathway focuses on creative and performing arts, visual arts and sporting disciplines.
It is designed for learners pursuing careers involving creative expression, performance, physical education and sports development.
The Ministry of Education's Grade 10 selection and placement platform allows learners to select their preferred pathways, subject combinations and senior schools.
The selection process also considers school capacity and the learner's assessment profile.
How learners are assessed and placed
CBE does not rely on a single national examination to determine a learner's progress.
Under the junior-school placement framework, the KJSEA national assessment contributes 60% of the final placement score.
School-based assessments accumulated in Grades 7 and 8 account for 20%, while KPSEA results from Grade 6 contribute the remaining 20%.
KJSEA results are reported through performance levels, including Exceeding Expectations, Meeting Expectations, Approaching Expectations and Below Expectations.
KNEC also uses subject-cluster performance to identify a learner's relative strength in the three senior-school pathways.
Once learners enter senior school, assessment continues through projects, practical assignments and written tests.
Under the published senior-school assessment framework, Grade 10 and Grade 11 school-based assessments each contribute 15% to the final Kenya Certificate of Basic Education assessment.
The Grade 12 national summative assessment accounts for the remaining 70%.
KNEC is responsible for administering the assessments and compiling the results.
KCSE gives way to KCBE
The new qualification at the end of Grade 12 will be the Kenya Certificate of Basic Education (KCBE).
The first cohort is expected to undertake the examination in 2028 after completing the three-year senior-school cycle.
Unlike KCSE, which is based on the outgoing curriculum's subject examinations and grading system, KCBE will operate within the competency-based assessment framework.
The results will reflect both school-based assessments accumulated during senior school and the final national assessment.
The 2026 Grade 10 cohort has already begun undertaking school-based assessments, including projects, practical work and written tests.
KNEC has also planned a pilot of the senior-school summative assessment in 2027.
The 2027 KCSE examination will close the chapter on the 8-4-4 system.
The first KCBE cohort will then provide the first full test of Kenya's new senior-school assessment model.
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