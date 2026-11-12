KDF announces December 2026 recruitment drive: requirements and how to apply

KDF further announced that biometric verification will be the sole method of identification during recruitment and when successful candidates report for training. Consequently, no calling letters will be issued during the recruitment exercise or upon reporting for training

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has announced a nationwide recruitment drive scheduled for December 2026, inviting qualified Kenyans to apply for positions ranging from general service officer cadets and specialist officers to general duty recruits and tradesmen and women.

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In an advertisement issued by the Ministry of Defence, the military said applications for General Service Officer (GSO) Cadets, both regular and graduate, specialist officers and tradesmen and women must be submitted online through its recruitment portal.

The application deadline is December 12, 2026, while shortlisted candidates will be notified through the Ministry of Defence website and print media between December 21 and 25.

The recruitment exercise will cover several professional fields, including engineering, medicine, law, information and communications technology, education, finance, strategic communication, sports management and hospitality.

The Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Soipan Tuya, when she visited Kenya Defence Forces troops deployed in Somalia under the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). (Image: KDF)

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KDF Recruitment: General Requirements for Applicants

The Ministry said applicants must be Kenyan citizens with valid national identity cards and must have no criminal record.

Candidates will also be required to present their original identification and academic documents, alongside four copies each of their national ID cards, KRA PIN certificates and academic certificates.

Age requirements vary depending on the category. Regular GSO cadet applicants must be aged between 18 and 23 years, while graduate GSO cadets, general duty recruits and tradesmen and women must be between 18 and 26 years.

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Specialist officer applicants must not be above 30 years, while medical consultants must be aged 35 years or below.

Chaplains and Imams must not be above 39 years, while catechists and Maalims must be aged 35 years or below.

The military has also set minimum physical requirements of 1.60 metres in height and 54.55 kilogrammes in weight for men, and 1.52 metres and 50 kilogrammes for women.

Applicants must have a body mass index ranging between 18.5 and 30.0.

All candidates must be medically fit under KDF standards. Female applicants must not be pregnant during recruitment or throughout the training period.

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Shortlisted Specialist Officer candidates for the 2025 Kenya Defence Forces recruitment exercise at Lanet, Nakuru. (Image: KDF)

Specialist officers and tradesmen and women are additionally required to have at least two years of practising experience in their respective fields, calculated from the date of registration with the relevant regulatory or statutory body in Kenya.

Academic qualifications and available positions

For regular GSO cadets, applicants must have attained a minimum KCSE mean grade of B (Plain), with at least C+ in English, Mathematics and one science subject.

Successful candidates will undergo three years of training, leading to a Bachelor of Science degree in Defence and Security Studies.

Graduate GSO cadets must meet the same KCSE requirements and hold a relevant bachelor's degree from a recognised institution. Their training will last 15 months.

The graduate vacancies cover disciplines such as disaster management, security studies, engineering, education, finance, business management, human resource management, geology, geographical information systems, hospitality, ICT, strategic communication, library studies, sports management, strategic management, public administration and agroforestry.

Specialist officer positions include chaplaincy, legal and medical services. Legal applicants must hold an LLB degree, be advocates of the High Court of Kenya and possess a valid practising certificate.

Medical vacancies include professionals holding qualifications in medicine and surgery, dental surgery, nursing and pharmacy. Medical consultants must have a Master of Medicine qualification in internal medicine or radiology.

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Those who have successfully completed National Youth Service (NYS) training and meet the other requirements will have an added advantage.

Tradesmen and women vacancies are available to diploma and certificate holders in fields including engineering, ICT, strategic communication, health technology, vehicle mechanics, education, music, legal studies and cartography.

Certificate-level artisan positions include electricians, carpenters, masons, welders, tailors, plumbers, mechanics, truck drivers and catering personnel.

KDF warns against bribery and fake calling letters

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The Ministry has warned prospective applicants against individuals demanding money in exchange for recruitment opportunities, emphasising that the exercise is free and open to all qualified candidates.

It said bribery and other forms of corruption intended to influence the recruitment process constitute criminal offences, adding that anyone involved in recruitment malpractice would face arrest and prosecution.

Members of the public have been urged to report suspected malpractice, including the issuance of calling letters, to the nearest police station or military camp. Reports can also be made through the dedicated hotline 0183749488.

KDF further announced that biometric verification will be the sole method of identification during recruitment and when successful candidates report for training.

The Kenya Defence Forces is pleased to announce to the public the 2026 Recruitment Drive. Get more details on the link below. See more: https://t.co/oXsSb8gpIS https://t.co/SodNB8MkwK — Kenya Defence Forces (@kdfinfo) November 12, 2026

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Consequently, no calling letters will be issued during the recruitment exercise or upon reporting for training.

Interested candidates in the advertised categories must submit their applications through the official Ministry of Defence recruitment portal at https://recruit.mod.go.ke.

Applicants requiring assistance can contact the help desk through rms-helpdesk@mod.go.ke.