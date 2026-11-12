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Utumishi Girls fire: Seven of eight suspects pursue plea deals as court sets December deadline

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:49 - 12 November 2026
Burnt dormitory at Utumishi Girls in Gilgil, Nakuru county.
Burnt dormitory at Utumishi Girls in Gilgil, Nakuru county.
Eight of seven minors suspected to be behind the fire that killed 16 Utumishi Girls Academy students are currently in plea bargain negotiations with the court setting a one-month deadline.
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Seven of the eight minors facing murder charges over the fatal dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy are currently in plea bargain negotiations with the State, potentially charting a path toward resolving the high-profile case.

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During a mention before Kibera High Court Judge Diana Kavedza on Thursday, prosecutors confirmed that discussions with the accused juveniles are advancing, albeit at varying stages.

Seeking to avoid prolonged proceedings involving minors, Justice Kavedza instructed the legal teams to finalise and submit all written agreements by December 15.

“We give you one month to see how far we have gone,” Justice Kavedza stated, urging both sides to fast-track the process.

Disputed terms and state objections

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While the prosecution indicated that negotiations are nearing conclusion, it noted that several proposals submitted by the defence have already been turned down.

Notably, the State rejected a request to convert three of the minors—identified in court filings as subjects 5, 6, and 8—into state witnesses, arguing that the terms tabled were unacceptable.

The prosecution also made it clear that it remains opposed to offering any plea deal to the first accused minor, maintaining that the subject must stand trial as a principal offender.

Other defendants have offered to enter guilty pleas. These proposals remain under review, pending formal sign-off from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

Welfare and visitation concerns

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Beyond the plea agreements, the court addressed the welfare of the detained minors, particularly whether their parents and legal representatives are granted adequate visitation rights.

Although the prosecution confirmed that family access has not been restricted, Justice Kavedza opted against establishing fixed visitation dates.

Citing the need to safeguard the minors' identities and maintain security, she directed authorities to handle visits flexibly while keeping the children's safety paramount.

The eight juveniles are charged in connection with the tragic inferno at Utumishi Girls Academy, which claimed the lives of 16 students. The matter will return to court on December 15 for a progress report on the plea negotiations.

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