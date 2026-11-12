Eldoret Court Jails Man 7-Years for Possessing Terrorism Videos, Material Promoting Extremism
A man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after an Eldoret court found him guilty of six terrorism-related offences.
The charges included possessing material linked to extremist activities and collecting information for terrorist purposes.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) secured the conviction of Patrick Wangeci, alias Jibril, at the Eldoret Law Courts following a prosecution that established all six charges against him.
Wangeci was convicted on two counts of possessing articles connected to terrorism and four counts of collecting information intended for terrorist purposes.
DPP secures conviction and seven-year sentence for Eldoret man on six counts of Terrorism-Related offences The Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has today secured the conviction of Patrick Wangeci, alias Jibril, on six counts of terrorism-related offences before the Eldoret Law Courts. Wangeci was convicted on two counts of possession of articles connected to terrorism and four counts of collection of information for terrorist purposes. The accused was charged on 12th February 2019 following his arrest based on intelligence reports. Investigations established that he was in possession of videos promoting extremist ideologies and terrorism. Prosecution called five witnesses and presented evidence that proved the six charges against the accused. The court sentenced Wangeci to five years' imprisonment on each of the two counts of possession of articles connected to terrorism and seven years' imprisonment on each of the four counts of collection of information. All the sentences are to run concurrently. The case was prosecuted by Principal Prosecution Counsels Eric Kiarie and Eunice Rono, plus Prosecution Counsels Saphia Awil. #HakiNaUsawa— Office of The Director Of Public Prosecutions (@ODPP_KE) November 11, 2026
The accused was arrested and charged on February 12, 2019, following intelligence reports that prompted investigations into his activities.
Investigators established that Wangeci had videos promoting extremist ideologies and terrorism, which formed part of the evidence presented before the court.
During the trial, the prosecution called five witnesses and submitted evidence demonstrating Wangeci's involvement in the offences outlined in the six charges.
In its ruling, the court imposed a five-year prison term on each of the two counts relating to possession of articles connected to terrorism.
He was also handed seven years' imprisonment on each of the four counts of collecting information for terrorist purposes.
However, the court directed that all six sentences run concurrently, meaning Wangeci will serve the prison terms at the same time rather than consecutively.
Al Shabaab propaganda video
The jail sentence comes as a propaganda video went viral on social media showing suspected Al Shabaab militants shooting at police vehicles in Norther Kenya.
The undated video captured the militants armed with Ak47 rifles opening fire at the speeding police vehicle in a forested area.
Viral Video of Alleged Al-Shabaab Ambush on Kenyan Police Officers Sparks Serious Security Concerns https://t.co/NdIOG3kZP7— 254 News (@254newsofficial) November 12, 2026
The video comes days after a deadly morning ambush along a major road project in Mandera County claimed the lives of at least eight people, including five engineers and two police reservists, authorities confirmed.
The attack occurred on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at Koromey, near Hagarsu along Arabia Road. Heavily armed assailants opened fire on a security vehicle assigned to protect personnel working on the critical Mandera-Arabia-Lafey road project.
Seven victims died instantly at the scene. The driver of the security vehicle suffered severe gunshot wounds and succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to the Mandera County Teaching and Referral Hospital (MCTRH).
Reinforcements were immediately dispatched to the area to pursue the assailants.
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