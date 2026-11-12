Eldoret Court Jails Man 7-Years for Possessing Terrorism Videos, Material Promoting Extremism

DPP secures conviction and seven-year sentence for Eldoret man on six counts of Terrorism-Related offences The Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has today secured the conviction of Patrick Wangeci, alias Jibril, on six counts of terrorism-related offences before the Eldoret Law Courts. Wangeci was convicted on two counts of possession of articles connected to terrorism and four counts of collection of information for terrorist purposes. The accused was charged on 12th February 2019 following his arrest based on intelligence reports. Investigations established that he was in possession of videos promoting extremist ideologies and terrorism. Prosecution called five witnesses and presented evidence that proved the six charges against the accused. The court sentenced Wangeci to five years' imprisonment on each of the two counts of possession of articles connected to terrorism and seven years' imprisonment on each of the four counts of collection of information. All the sentences are to run concurrently. The case was prosecuted by Principal Prosecution Counsels Eric Kiarie and Eunice Rono, plus Prosecution Counsels Saphia Awil. #HakiNaUsawa