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[VIDEO] Drama on President Ruto’s podium as Farouk Kibet clashes with Simba Arati and Kisii MPs

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 08:35 - 12 November 2026
Farouk Kibet had a confrontation with Kisii leaders on President William Ruto's podium.
President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet kicked governor Simba Arati and two MPs from the podium when the Head of State was about to address a gathering in Kisii.
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Drama erupted in Kisii on Wednesday during President William Ruto’s tour of the region when his aide Farouk Kibet had a bitter exchange with leaders from the area.

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From a clip posted online, Farouk is seen confronting area leaders on the podium. President Ruto was on the podium and just about to address the gathering with Kisii Governor Simba Arati, South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osor and his Nyaribari Chache counterpart Zaheer Jhanda joining him.

Farouk then storms the podium before giving the three a tongue lashing after which he kicks them off the podium as President Ruto looks on.

The President then remained alone on the podium before he started his address to the crowd with most of those in attendance clad in orange caps and t-shirts.

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Ruto used the opportunity to hit out at former President Uhuru Kenyatta over his call for a single opposition candidate to face him in the 2027 General Election.

Ruto slams Uhuru’s call for United Opposition

“I have heard that sponsor [Uhuru] …my person…I was helping him. He has ceased being a statesman and decided to be a broker, trying to unite this person and that,” said Ruto.

“I am telling him; fasten your work of being a broker. Look for the one you want. Those people [Opposition] have a lot of problems. For one-and-a-half years, they are in limbo; is it this one or that one, this hotel, that hotel.”

The Head of State claimed the opposition lacked a plan saying the fact that they have taken so long to settle on a candidate proves they are directionless.

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“I ask you, Kisii residents; where will people who have taken one and-a-half years to get a candidate get brains to plan work for 60 million people? Do they have such brains? Do they have the capability to plan anything?” he posed.

“So, fasten what you are doing. If you get one candidate, 10 or 1,000; we are ready.”

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