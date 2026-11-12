Advertisement

Lang’ata, Westlands, Lavington Residents to Go Without Water after Vandals Damage Major Pipeline

Tunoi Kevin 05:39 - 12 November 2026
A dry tap
Nairobi Water announced an emergency shutdown after vandals damaged a major pipeline, affecting other areas including Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upper Hill, Madaraka, Kibera, South C and Nairobi West
Advertisement

Residents in several parts of Nairobi are set to experience a water supply interruption following damage to a major pipeline serving the city.

Advertisement

Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company announced an emergency shutdown of the Kabete Distribution Mains to allow repair works after a section of the pipeline was vandalised.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, November 11, the company said the damage occurred on a major pipeline supplying water from the Kabete Water Treatment Plant at Kianda School, off Waiyaki Way.

The shutdown was scheduled to begin at 7pm on Wednesday and end at 6pm on Thursday, November 12, affecting several residential estates, commercial centres and public institutions across Nairobi.

Advertisement

Areas expected to experience the interruption include Westlands, Riverside, Lavington, Waruku, Parklands, Kangemi, Mountain View and parts of Thiongo Road.

Other affected neighbourhoods include Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upper Hill, Lower Hill, Madaraka and Nairobi West. The interruption is also expected to affect South C, Lang’ata, Karen, Kibera and areas around Mbagathi Ridge.

Several hospitals and public facilities are among the locations listed in the notice. They include Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Forces Memorial Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, KEMRI flats and Dog Unit.

Other affected locations include Uhuru Park, the National Housing Corporation (NHC), Lang’ata Women’s Prison, Jonathan Ngeno, Breeze, Chelsea Marina and Southlands.

Uhuru Park
Uhuru Park
Advertisement

Residents in Amboseli, Hatheru, Chalbi, Kenya High, Woodley, Ngong Road, Jamhuri, Joseph Kang’ethe Road, Makina and Karanja Road are also expected to experience the disruption.

Nairobi Water advised customers in the affected areas to conserve any water available as repair works continue.

Declining water reserves

Recently, the company notified Nairobi residents and communities in neighbouring areas that they are likely to experience water shortages and extended rationing following a 35 per cent reduction in water production.

A dry tap
Advertisement

The drop in production is attributed to the declining levels at Thika and Ndakaini dams.Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (Nairobi Water) announced the immediate reduction, warning that the declining water reserves could affect supply to the capital and surrounding areas in the coming months.

In a public notice, the utility company attributed the situation to below-average rainfall within the dams' catchment areas, which has significantly reduced the amount of water available.

Thika and Ndakaini dams are the principal sources of water for Nairobi and its surrounding communities, making the decline in their storage levels a major concern for households and businesses that depend on the supply.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Construction worker dies after falling from fourth floor of building under development in Nairobi
News
12.11.2026
Construction worker dies after falling from fourth floor of building under development in Nairobi
Bayern vs Ajax: Why all-European clash is critical for Kenya’s AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee
News
12.11.2026
Bayern vs Ajax: Why all-European clash is critical for Kenya’s AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee
Sakaja warns traders against impostors amid business inspections
News
12.11.2026
Sakaja warns traders against impostors amid business inspections
[VIDEO] Drama on President Ruto’s podium as Farouk Kibet clashes with Simba Arati and Kisii MPs
News
12.11.2026
[VIDEO] Drama on President Ruto’s podium as Farouk Kibet clashes with Simba Arati and Kisii MPs
Charlene Ruto, Husband Isaya Yunge Match Outfits, Enjoy Romantic Lakeside Moments in Honeymoon Photos
Lifestyle
12.11.2026
Charlene Ruto, Husband Isaya Yunge Match Outfits, Enjoy Romantic Lakeside Moments in Honeymoon Photos
The current body is the 13th Parliament, which started its term following the general elections held on August 9, 2022 (Image: Files)
News
12.11.2026
Parliament Passes Bill Banning Hospitals from Detaining Patients, Dead Bodies Over Unpaid Medical Bills

Signing in with Google...