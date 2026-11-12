Lang’ata, Westlands, Lavington Residents to Go Without Water after Vandals Damage Major Pipeline

Nairobi Water announced an emergency shutdown after vandals damaged a major pipeline, affecting other areas including Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upper Hill, Madaraka, Kibera, South C and Nairobi West

Residents in several parts of Nairobi are set to experience a water supply interruption following damage to a major pipeline serving the city.

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Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company announced an emergency shutdown of the Kabete Distribution Mains to allow repair works after a section of the pipeline was vandalised.

In a public notice issued on Wednesday, November 11, the company said the damage occurred on a major pipeline supplying water from the Kabete Water Treatment Plant at Kianda School, off Waiyaki Way.

EMERGENCY NOTICE: Due to vandalism of a major pipeline from Kabete Water Treatment Plant, the Kabete Distribution Mains will be shut down effective immediately till Thursday, 12th Nov 2026. See the poster for affected areas. We regret the inconvenience caused. https://t.co/g1jHE0u1kG — Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) November 11, 2026

The shutdown was scheduled to begin at 7pm on Wednesday and end at 6pm on Thursday, November 12, affecting several residential estates, commercial centres and public institutions across Nairobi.

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Areas expected to experience the interruption include Westlands, Riverside, Lavington, Waruku, Parklands, Kangemi, Mountain View and parts of Thiongo Road.

Other affected neighbourhoods include Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upper Hill, Lower Hill, Madaraka and Nairobi West. The interruption is also expected to affect South C, Lang’ata, Karen, Kibera and areas around Mbagathi Ridge.

Several hospitals and public facilities are among the locations listed in the notice. They include Kenyatta National Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Forces Memorial Hospital, Mbagathi Hospital, KEMRI flats and Dog Unit.

Other affected locations include Uhuru Park, the National Housing Corporation (NHC), Lang’ata Women’s Prison, Jonathan Ngeno, Breeze, Chelsea Marina and Southlands.

Uhuru Park

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Residents in Amboseli, Hatheru, Chalbi, Kenya High, Woodley, Ngong Road, Jamhuri, Joseph Kang’ethe Road, Makina and Karanja Road are also expected to experience the disruption.

Nairobi Water advised customers in the affected areas to conserve any water available as repair works continue.

Declining water reserves

Recently, the company notified Nairobi residents and communities in neighbouring areas that they are likely to experience water shortages and extended rationing following a 35 per cent reduction in water production.

A dry tap

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The drop in production is attributed to the declining levels at Thika and Ndakaini dams.Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (Nairobi Water) announced the immediate reduction, warning that the declining water reserves could affect supply to the capital and surrounding areas in the coming months.

In a public notice, the utility company attributed the situation to below-average rainfall within the dams' catchment areas, which has significantly reduced the amount of water available.

PUBLIC NOTICE: Due to declining water levels at Thika / Ndakaini Dam, water production at Ngethu and Kigoro Water Treatment Plants has been reduced by 35% with immediate effect. Customers may experience extended rationing periods. See the poster for more details. https://t.co/S6lEuItqJU — Nairobi Water (@NairobiWater) November 9, 2026