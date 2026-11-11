Germany announce 1,200 fully funded TVET scholarships for Kenyans

A file image of jobseekers lining up for an interview

A file image of jobseekers lining up for an interview

The initiative officially titled the Wings to Fly Promotion of Young People Through TVET Scholarships Programme 2026 targets Kenyan nationals aged 18 to 35.

The German government through its development bank KfW has partnered with Kenya's Ministry of Education and the Equity Group Foundation to launch a massive educational initiative.

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Announced on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, the programme will provide 1,200 fully funded scholarships to Kenyan youth seeking technical training in agriculture and food-related disciplines.

The initiative, officially titled the Wings to Fly Promotion of Young People Through TVET Scholarships Programme 2026, specifically targets Kenyan nationals aged 18 to 35. Successful candidates will pursue Level 5 Certificate and Level 6 Diploma programmes across 51 participating Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions nationwide.

Germany Ambassador Sebastian Groth to Kenya

According to the German Embassy notice, the overarching goal of the programme is to widen access to technical education while arming the younger generation with critical, practical skills. Key focus areas include food production, agriculture, livestock management, food processing, and modern agribusiness.

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Focus on Equity and inclusion

Organizers have emphasized that inclusivity remains a cornerstone of the selection process. Special consideration will be granted to vulnerable and marginalized groups, women, and persons with disabilities to ensure equitable access to these high-value technical opportunities.

“Germany, through KfW, is financing 1,200 scholarships in a partnership with the Ministry of Education and Equity Group Foundation to eligible Kenyan youth aged 18–35 pursuing Level 5 Certificate and Level 6 Diploma programmes in food and agriculture-related disciplines across 51 partner TVET institutions,” the notice states.

Crucially, applicants must first secure official admission to a participating TVET institution for an eligible course before their scholarship application can be reviewed.

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Comprehensive course offerings

The curriculum spans a diverse range of disciplines tailored to modern agricultural value chains. While available courses vary depending on the specific institution, the comprehensive list of eligible programmes includes:

Agricultural Sciences & Engineering: General Agriculture, Agricultural Extension, Agricultural Engineering, Agricultural Machinery, and Climate Adaptive Agriculture.

Agribusiness & Sustainable Practices: Agripreneurship and Agribusiness, Sustainable Agriculture for Rural Development, Entrepreneurial Agriculture, and Soil Management.

Livestock & Dairy Management: Animal Health and Production, Animal Production, Dairy Management, Dairy Technology, Dairy Farm Management, Dairy Plant Management, Livestock Food Production, and Poultry Management.

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Specialized Processing: Food Technology, Horticultural Production, Horticulture Farm Technology, Aquaculture, Environmental Science, Environmental Technology, Leather Production, Tannery and Leather Work, and Footwear Production.

Participating institutions and selection criteria

The 51 approved partner institutions include prominent national polytechnics and technical colleges across the country.

Additionally, four institutions have been specifically designated to support persons with disabilities and special needs: Karen Technical Training Institute for the Deaf, St Joseph’s Technical Institute for the Deaf (Nyang’oma), Machakos Technical Institute for the Blind, and Sikri Technical and Vocational College for the Blind and Deaf.

To ensure that support reaches those who need it most, the selection committee will conduct a rigorous evaluation of applicants' financial need, household circumstances, and vulnerability. Candidates must disclose household income brackets, sources of income (such as farming, casual labor, or small businesses), family size, and parental status (e.g., single or double orphans).

Applicants are also required to complete two written essays:

Personal Statement: Explaining their financial background, personal circumstances, career goals, and why they deserve the scholarship.

Community Project Proposal: A 250-to-300-word essay detailing a community project they intend to implement if awarded the scholarship, outlining its objectives, target beneficiaries, implementation steps, and expected impact.

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Furthermore, applicants must secure recommendations from local authorities, including a chief or assistant chief, a religious or community leader, and an independent referee who can vouch for their interest in the agricultural sector.

How to apply and key deadlines

Interested and qualified candidates can obtain physical application forms free of charge from any Equity Bank branch located near participating TVET institutions. Alternatively, forms can be downloaded directly through the Equity Group Foundation Downloads portal or completed online via Microsoft Forms.

Germany through KfW is financing 1,200 scholarships in a partnership with the Ministry of Education and Equity Group Foundation to eligible Kenyan youth aged 18–35 pursuing Level 5 Certificate and Level 6 Diploma programmes in food and agriculture-related disciplines across 51 partner TVET institutions. Admission into a participating TVET institution is mandatory before scholarship consideration. Special consideration will be given to vulnerable and marginalised groups, persons with disabilities and women. How to apply: 📄 Download the application form: https://t.co/YOt4mnEMPy and submit the completed form at your nearest Equity Bank branch. 💻 Alternatively, apply online: https://t.co/8A76P2AqKF Deadline: 18 November 2026, at 4:30 PM. Share this opportunity with a young person who could benefit. Together, let's empower the next generation with skills, knowledge and opportunities to thrive! — German Embassy Nairobi (@GermanyinKenya) November 10, 2026

Completed physical applications must be returned and registered at the nearest Equity Bank branch.

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