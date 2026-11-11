Kenyan MP and Senator’s Salary, Allowances Plus Benefits Compared to US Lawmakers

Kenyan MPs and Senators are believed to be among the best paid in the world but how do their salaries and perks compare to those in the United States of America?

Kenyan legislators are among the best paid in the world but just how do they compare to their counterparts in the United States of America.

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Just like the US, Kenya also has a bicameral parliament which has Members of the National Assembly, popularly known as MPs, and the Senate, while in America, there is Congress which is made up of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

In both countries, the two sets of legislators earn the same pay but the numbers and benefits vary significantly.

In Kenya, both MPS and Senators earn a gross monthly salary of Ksh739,600 as set by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC). The amount is categorised into Ksh443,760 (basic salary), Ksh150,000 (house allowance) and Ksh145,840 (salary market adjustment).

That is for MPs and Senators who do not have extra responsibilities but Speakers of both Houses each earn a gross monthly pay of Ksh1,208,362 while their deputies pocket Ksh966,690. Majority and Minority Leaders earn Ksh800,019.

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However, the amounts do not end here. Kenyan MPs and Senators are also entitled to huge perks which include; a car maintenance allowance of Ksh356,525 per month and airtime allowance of Ksh15,000 per month.

Kenyan Legislators’ Monthly Pay

The current body is the 13th Parliament, which started its term following the general elections held on August 9, 2022 (Image: Files)

All MPs also serve on certain Parliamentary Committees, most of them in multiple ones, and there is a sitting allowance of Ksh7,500 per sitting, with the maximum being Ksh120,000 per month, while those who serve as committee chairpersons or vice chair, their sitting allowance is Ksh15,000 per sitting (maximum Ksh240,000 per month) and Ksh12,000 per sitting (maximum Ksh192,000 per month) respectively.

The legislators are also entitled to Special Parliamentary Duty Allowance of up to Ksh150,000 per month.

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A Kenyan MP and Senator also gets a Motor Vehicle Reimbursement of Ksh7.55 million once per parliamentary term plus a mortgage of up to Ksh35 million at 3% interest.

The lawmakers also draw a Mileage Allowance of Ksh366,011 per month under the fixed mileage arrangement introduced in 2025.

It means in one month, a Kenyan legislator takes home a minimum of Ksh1,484,633 in salaries, allowances and grants, assuming they sit in one committee and just once a month, which is not the case. This is besides other benefits.

They also have a medical cover of Ksh10 million (inpatient), Ksh300,000 (outpatient) and the scheme also includes maternity: Ksh150,000, dental and optical: Ksh100,000 each. They also have Group Life and Personal Accident cover equivalent to three times annual pensionable emoluments.

How Much Do Lawmakers in the US Earn?

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The Capitol Building which houses the US of House of Representatives and the Senate. Image: Imago

Kenyan lawmakers pay tax on their gross salary and allowances and are also subject to Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) and Affordable Housing Levy deductions.

By contrast in America, members of Congress (House of Representatives and the Senators) earn a flat rate of $174,000 (Ksh22,616,519) per year, which translates to Ksh1,884,709 per month.

Speakers of the US House and Senate take home a base salary of $223,500 (Ksh29,050,529) per year, meaning Ksh2,420,877 monthly.

Unlike in Kenya, there is no sitting, car maintenance or airtime allowance for US lawmakers while they buy their own health insurance. They also do not get car grants or mortgages.

What they get is a Members' Representational Allowance to run an office. It pays for staff, for travel between Washington DC and the home district, and for office expenses. The money cannot be spent on personal costs or on a campaign.