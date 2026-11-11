DCI expands five-minute Police Clearance service to four counties
Kenyans applying for Police Clearance Certificates can now access a faster service in four additional counties after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) expanded its Multi-Biometric Identification System (MBIS).
The latest rollout covers Uasin Gishu, Trans Nzoia, Kitui and Garissa, bringing the technology closer to applicants in the North Rift, Eastern and North Eastern regions.
DCI says the upgraded system can reduce Police Clearance Certificate processing from the previous turnaround of approximately 14 working days to less than five minutes at equipped centres.
The expansion follows the installation of the technology and training of officers and Huduma Centre personnel to operate the system.
How the new biometric system works
The Multi-Biometric Identification System integrates fingerprint, palm-print and facial-recognition technology to improve the identification and verification of applicants.
It is powered by the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) Version 5, which allows investigators to compare submitted biometric information against records held in the criminal identification database.
The technology replaces much of the traditional ink-based fingerprint capture and manual record-searching process with digital biometric capture and automated matching.
Apart from speeding up Police Clearance Certificate processing, DCI says the system will strengthen forensic identification and criminal investigations.
The national rollout began at DCI Headquarters in Nairobi in July 2026 before expanding to additional centres in subsequent phases.
How to apply for a Police Clearance Certificate
Applicants still need to complete the online application and biometric capture process.
The procedure for Kenyan adults is as follows:
1. Log in to eCitizen
Visit the DCI service portal at dci.ecitizen.go.ke using an existing eCitizen account or create one.
2. Select Police Clearance Certificate
Choose the adult application option and follow the instructions provided on the portal.
3. Choose a fingerprinting location
Select an available biometric capture location.
Applicants in the four newly covered counties should confirm the equipped centre shown on the application platform before making arrangements to visit.
4. Pay the application fee
Select the available payment method and complete payment through the platform.
5. Download the required documents
Print two copies of the payment invoice and a copy of Form C24, printed on both sides of an A4 sheet.
6. Attend fingerprint capture
Present the C24 form, invoices and original National Identity Card at the selected fingerprinting location for biometric capture and processing.
7. Download the certificate
Once the certificate is ready, the applicant receives an SMS notification and can download it through the eCitizen account.
Does the five-minute timeline cover the entire application?
The five-minute claim refers to the faster processing capability reported by DCI at connected centres.
Applicants still have to complete the online application, payment and fingerprint-capture requirements.
The overall time taken may therefore depend on how quickly the applicant completes these steps, the availability of services and whether further verification is required.
Applicants should also avoid assuming that every Huduma Centre in Kenya has already been connected to the new system.
The nationwide rollout is continuing, and the available fingerprinting location should be confirmed through the DCI application portal.
How to verify a Police Clearance Certificate
Employers and other institutions can authenticate a certificate through the DCI verification portal at dci.ecitizen.go.ke/verify.
DCI also provides a mobile verification option.
Users can send the word DCI to 21546, dial *512# and select the Police Clearance option.
The certificate is commonly required during employment recruitment, professional registration, immigration processes and other official applications.
For residents of the four newly covered counties, the biometric expansion reduces the need to travel to distant DCI offices for the service.
As the system reaches more centres, applicants should benefit from faster criminal-record checks and more accessible certificate processing.
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