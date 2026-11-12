Charlene Ruto, Husband Isaya Yunge Match Outfits, Enjoy Romantic Lakeside Moments in Honeymoon Photos

Isaya Yunge and his wife Charlene during their vacation.

Isaya Yunge and his wife Charlene during their vacation.

The inseparable newlyweds embraced a coordinated fashion theme, stepping out in complementary neutral-coloured outfits that gave them a relaxed yet elegant appearance. In her Instagram bio, Charlene updated her info, indicating she is joyfully married to Isaya Yunge.

Charlene Ruto and her newlywed husband, Isaya Yunge, have given fans a glimpse into their romantic getaway, sharing affectionate photos that capture the couple enjoying their first days as husband and wife.

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The two have continued celebrating their marriage online, with both sharing and reposting special moments from their wedding and subsequent celebrations.

Kenya's first daughter has also updated her Instagram bio to reflect her new marital status, proudly identifying herself as a married woman. "Joyfully married to Isaya Yunge," she wrote.

Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge's wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania.

Her husband, Tanzanian entrepreneur Isaya Yunge, has equally offered glimpses of their time together through a series of photos posted on his Instagram Stories. The images suggest the newlyweds are enjoying a quiet escape away from the attention surrounding their wedding.

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Charlene Ruto, Isaya Yunge coordinate outfits in romantic photos

The pictures capture the couple at a peaceful lakeside location, with boulders, calm waters and boats providing a scenic backdrop to their romantic moments.

The newlyweds appeared to have embraced a coordinated fashion theme, stepping out in complementary neutral-coloured outfits that gave them a relaxed yet elegant appearance.

Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge.

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Isaya wore a cream-coloured top matched with beige trousers, while Charlene opted for a beige shirt layered over a white top and paired with flowing white wide-leg trousers.

Their understated fashion choices blended effortlessly with the tranquil surroundings, giving the photos the feel of an intimate holiday rather than a formal public appearance.

Inside Charlene and Isaya's affectionate honeymoon moments

Beyond their coordinated dressing, the photographs offered a glimpse of the affection between the newlyweds.

In one of the pictures, Charlene wrapped her arms around her husband's waist from behind as the two looked towards the distant scenery. Another captured her smiling and waving at the camera while Isaya gazed at her affectionately.

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Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge.

A separate photo showed them standing closely together, with their arms around each other as they smiled directly at the camera.

However, one particular image stood out for its romantic setting. The couple sat together on the exposed roots of a large, weathered tree beside the water, with Charlene resting her head on Isaya's shoulder as they enjoyed the peaceful moment.

Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge's wedding

The romantic getaway comes days after the couple exchanged vows on Friday, November 6, at Malaika Beach Hotel in Mwanza, Tanzania.

Their wedding attracted considerable public attention, with Kenyans following updates and photographs from the celebrations as the daughter of President William Ruto began a new chapter of her life with the Tanzanian businessman.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the wedding of their daughter Charlene Ruto and Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania.