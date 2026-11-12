Bayern vs Ajax: Why all-European clash is critical for Kenya’s AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee

Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam will face off at Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027.

Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam will face off at Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027.

While Kenyans are excited by the upcoming Bayern vs Ajax game in Nairobi, for the AFCON 2027 LOC, it will be an opportunity to pick vital lessons ahead of the tournament.

Kenya’s Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027) is as excited as Kenyans that Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam will play in Nairobi.

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German giants Bayern and Dutch powerhouses Ajax will face off in a friendly match at Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027 during the official opening of the newly-constructed ultra-modern 60,000-seater facility.

The first phase of tickets has already sold out with organisers revealing that 15,000 tickets were snapped up in a matter of hours when they went on sale last Thursday.

While the country stands to profit from the economic benefits of hosting such a match, the AFCON LOC is also looking forward to vital lessons that will inform how they prepare to host the Africa Cup of Nations next year.

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania will co-host AFCON 2027 from June 19 to July 17 with Talanta and Kasarani Stadiums the main venues in the country.

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Kenya’s chance to show Africa what to expect

Tony Lungaho, CEO of Kenya’s AFCON 2027 LOC.

“In one swing, we need to prove our capacity to host the world and establish Talanta Sports City as a global sports tourism destination, showcase a self-sustaining corporate sector-led financing model which will ensure the stadium remains viable, carry out an AFCON finals level test event to prepare the whole LOC for what is to come,” Tony Lungaho, CEO of Kenya’s AFCON 2027 LOC, told Pulse.

Lungaho says the fact that Bayern and Ajax accepted to play in Kenya is a huge endorsement and makes the rest of Africa confident that the country will stage a successful AFCON.

“The fact that a fixture of this kind has never been done in Africa, and it is Kenya that gets to do it as we start a new chapter in sports commercialization, is a particular moment of national pride,” he added.

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The AFCON 2027 LOC boss is also delighted that Kenyans have sent out the right message to the continent by snapping up the tickets as it shows the stadiums will be full during the continental tournament next year.

“This also matters as we prepare for AFCON 2027. Sponsors, broadcasters and CAF are watching how East African fans respond to a big night,” he further stated.

Key lessons to learn ahead of AFCON 2027

“Fifteen thousand tickets in hours is the strongest signal we could have sent, and the loudest public endorsement of the match possible. The choice of having internationally renowned teams is also vindicated by the fact that we have fans buying tickets from as far as Kazakhstan, Colombia, and farther afield.”

Bayern Munich and Ajax will play at Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027.

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While it will be just one match, it is so critical for Lungaho and his team; an audition of sorts for the major role they will play to ensure AFCON 2027 meets or surpasses expectations.

It will help them identify major gaps in issues like ticketing, traffic flow, stadium access, crowd control, security and hospitality which will be key to a successful tournament.

“The workstreams cover stadium access, security, crowd management, transport, hospitality and spectator welfare. The LOC shall conduct major simulations to ensure the stadium is event-ready, and this will be communicated to ensure everyone has confidence in the venue,” said Lungaho.

“Everything that a tournament demands, but on one night rather than four weeks. Stadium operations, security, crowd flows, transport, hospitality, broadcasting, accreditation and media operations, medical response, and the fan festival model. We will be running all of it under real international match conditions, with two of the world's biggest clubs and a full house.”