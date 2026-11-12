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Construction worker dies after falling from fourth floor of building under development in Nairobi

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:00 - 12 November 2026
Crime scene
A 38-year-old man has lost his life following a fatal fall from the fourth floor of a building he was working on in Nairobi.
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A 38-year-old labourer has lost his life following a tragic plunge from the fourth floor of an ongoing building project in the Kamatuto neighbourhood of Njiru, Nairobi.

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According to The Star, Gabriel Odongo Bwire was on duty at the site on Monday, when he slipped and fell to the ground. Emergency responders rushed him to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, but he succumbed to severe injuries while doctors attempted to stabilise him.

The victim's body is currently at the hospital mortuary awaiting an autopsy. Law enforcement officers have launched an inquiry to determine whether safety breaches contributed to the fatal drop, a matter drawing renewed scrutiny amid a spike in workplace accidents nationwide.

Death after alleged assault in Vihiga

In a separate development, authorities in Vihiga County are probing the suspicious death of a 33-year-old man in Sigongo Village, Tiriki East, following an alleged altercation with an acquaintance.

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Vinai Amokola reportedly arrived home around 8pm on Sunday, November 8, telling his family that he had been beaten by a man known locally as Brayo. His spouse observed him in bed the following morning around 6am, noting he was unable to speak. Upon checking on him again at roughly 10am, she discovered he had passed away.

Responding officers found Amokola’s body on a floor mattress, noting visible contusions across his forehead, elbow, upper thigh, and right groin area. Investigators processed the scene before transferring the deceased to Jumuia Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

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