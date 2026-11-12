Missing Nairobi Lawyer Abshir Abdi reportedly found alive in Marsabit after 11 days

LSK IN COURT, ON THE STREETS, AND DOWNING TOOLS: PRODUCE ADVOCATE ABSHIR NOW Today, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) appeared in court in the Habeas Corpus proceedings arising from the abduction of Advocate Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi — HCCRMISCAPPL/E268/2026. Advocate Abdi has now been missing for ten days since his reported abduction on 1st November 2026 along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, Nairobi. Ten days of silence. Ten days without answers. Ten days without production before any court. The Society will not accept that silence. In addition to the court proceedings, LSK members today held a peaceful march from the Milimani Law Courts to Jogoo House, the Office of the Inspector-General of Police, to demand answers. We went to demand what the Constitution guarantees: an account for a missing Kenyan, and the immediate production of Advocate Abdi, alive and before a court of law. We marched because petitions alone have not produced him. We marched because statements alone have not produced him. We marched because an advocate taken for doing his work is an attack on every advocate, every client, and every Kenyan who seeks justice. In protest against the continued enforced disappearances in this country, the legal fraternity has resolved to down tools and seek adjournments in courts across the country, until our abducted colleague is produced. This is not a step we take lightly. But we cannot pretend to practise law normally in a country where lawyers can be abducted with impunity. There can be no normal court business when the liberty and life of an officer of the court is in peril. The LSK remains resolute. We shall pursue every lawful avenue — in court, on the streets, and in solidarity — until Advocate Abdi is found and produced. PRODUCE THE MISSING. PROTECT THE CONSTITUTION. END ENFORCED DISAPPEARANCES.