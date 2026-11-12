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Missing Nairobi Lawyer Abshir Abdi reportedly found alive in Marsabit after 11 days

Ndunyu Joseph 14:08 - 12 November 2026
Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi. (Image: LSK)
Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi. (Image: LSK)
While reports of Abdi’s discovery in Sololo have raised hopes, the LSK said confirmation from his family was still awaited. The Society maintained that its demands for answers and accountability would continue, particularly as Ayub’s whereabouts also remain unresolved.
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Missing Nairobi lawyer Abshir Ahmedsadak Abdi has reportedly been found alive in Sololo, Marsabit County, 11 days after he was allegedly abducted by armed men along Muchai Road in Nairobi.

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Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama said on Thursday, November 12, that the reports were still being verified, with the Society awaiting official confirmation from Abdi’s family.

Kanjama, however, said the legal fraternity remained determined to establish the whereabouts and safety of Abdi and his colleague Ayub Mohamud Maalim, who was also reported missing following the November 1 incident.

“We remain steadfast, we remain strong, we remain unrelenting until Advocate Abshir and Ayub are brought to court or we assure ourselves of their safety and until accountability is given to those who are contravening the law,” Kanjama said.

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He added that the LSK would continue demanding accountability from everyone involved, including those allegedly responsible for facilitating the disappearances.

“And this accountability should not only include the actual abductors but those who provide them with resources, provide them with instructions, those who know what is happening and keep silent in contravention of the Constitution,” he said.

LSK raises concern over alleged abduction units

Kanjama expressed concern over what he described as the emergence of groups allegedly involved in abductions, citing references to the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Operation Support Unit (OSU) under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

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“We are extremely troubled at how these abduction squads, we have had the term SOG, Special Operation Group, when the associate editor of The Standard was abducted we had the term OSU, Operation Support Unit under DCI. We are hearing terms that are completely contrary to the constitutional design,” he said.

The LSK president said the Society considered the reported discovery of Abdi a possible development in the search but insisted that the matter would not end until the missing men were accounted for.

He said the Society would continue street demonstrations and urged the media and members of the public to maintain pressure over cases of suspected abductions.

“We shall continue with our demos on the streets until Abshir and Ayub are safe and returned to their families. We ask the media to keep watch, we ask all the public to keep very keen so that this matter of abductions can come to an end once and for all,” Kanjama said.

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He also confirmed that the legal team would return to court on Friday, November 13, at 9am as proceedings over Abdi’s disappearance continue.

How Abdi went missing

Abdi, an advocate based in Nairobi, was reported missing after an alleged abduction along Muchai Road, off Ngong Road, in the Kilimani area on November 1.

He was reportedly driving home after attending a wedding when armed individuals allegedly intercepted his vehicle.

CCTV footage from the area reportedly captured a group of men overpowering him before forcing him into another vehicle.

His abandoned car was later recovered and taken to Kilimani Police Station, where his family reported his disappearance.

The incident triggered demonstrations by lawyers and intensified demands for answers from security agencies.

Abdi’s brother, Zakaria Abshir, also moved to court seeking orders requiring authorities to produce him.

Court action and demands for accountability

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The High Court subsequently directed security chiefs to account for Abdi’s whereabouts following a habeas corpus application.

The DCI Director and Inspector General denied police involvement and said a special investigative team had been formed.

The matter also prompted the LSK to announce a nationwide suspension of court work, directing advocates to seek adjournments until Abdi was found or his safety established.

Kanjama commended Senior Counsel Eric Theuri, the LSK leadership, advocates and other parties who supported the legal efforts.

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