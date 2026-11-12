Albert Ojwang's Widow Says Son Helped Her Cope With Husband's Painful Death in Police Cells

Nevnina Onyango described her son as one of life's greatest blessings, revealing that his laughter and affection helped navigate through grief and helped her find strength following the death of her husband.

Nevnina Onyango, the widow of Albert Ojwang, has shared an emotional tribute to their son as he celebrated his fifth birthday.

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The widow reflected on how the little boy became a source of comfort during one of the most difficult periods of her life.

In a heartfelt social media post, Nevnina described her son as one of life's greatest blessings, revealing that his presence, laughter and affection helped her find strength following the death of her husband.

Albert Ojwang's son.

She recalled how the boy's innocent smile, warm hugs and playful nature brought moments of happiness when she was struggling to come to terms with the loss.

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"Through some of my darkest days, especially after losing your daddy, your little smile, your hugs, and your innocent laughter have given me strength in ways words could never explain," Nevnina wrote.

The widow acknowledged that her son was still too young to understand the painful circumstances surrounding their family, but his presence had played an important role in helping her navigate the emotional burden of losing her husband.

Albert Ojwang's widow reflects on son's role in her healing journey

Nevnina explained that while her son could not take away the pain of losing his father, he had given her reasons to appreciate the love and happiness that life still offers.

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She expressed hope that when he grows older, he will understand just how much his affection and companionship meant to her during her darkest moments.

"You may be too young to understand just how much you've helped me handle grief, but I hope one day you will know that you've been one of God's greatest gifts to me. You haven't replaced the pain or the loss, but you've reminded me that there is still so much love and beauty left in life," she shared.

Albert Ojwang, a teacher, died while at Central Police Station cells in Nairobi after his arrest. He left behind his young family.

Albert Ojwang.