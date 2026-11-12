SHA begins nationwide registration drive on November 16

The Social Health Authority (SHA) manages Kenya's public healthcare financing system, which replaced the old National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) under the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023 (Image: Files)

The Social Health Authority (SHA) manages Kenya's public healthcare financing system, which replaced the old National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) under the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023 (Image: Files)

The month-long exercise will help Kenyans register dependants, check contribution records and resolve outstanding payments. Employers will also receive guidance on registration and remittance obligations.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) will begin nationwide field visits on November 16, giving Kenyans an opportunity to resolve health insurance registration and contribution issues directly with the authority's teams.

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The exercise, announced by SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi on November 11, will run until December 15, 2026.

The teams will engage individuals, households and employers, focusing on membership registration, dependant records, outstanding contributions and account discrepancies.

Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, CBS, serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Social Health Authority (SHA) in Kenya (Image: Files)

Four services SHA will provide

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The field visits are intended to address common difficulties experienced by members and employers under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

1. Registration of members and dependants

SHA teams will help individuals who are not yet registered to enrol and assist existing members to add eligible dependants.

This includes checking whether household records are complete and correctly captured.

Under the Social Health Insurance Regulations, dependants include qualifying spouses and children, with specific provisions for children in education and persons with disabilities who depend on a contributor.

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2. Checking contributions and outstanding balances

Members will be able to verify their contribution status and seek help resolving differences between their payment records and SHA accounts.

Those with outstanding contributions will receive guidance on how to regularise their accounts and meet their obligations.

3. Employer compliance

Employers will receive assistance on registering their businesses and employees, making the required payroll deductions and remitting contributions on time.

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The teams will also help resolve discrepancies affecting employer accounts.

4. Flexible payment arrangements

SHA will explain available payment options, including the Lipa SHA Pole Pole instalment facility.

The authority has not announced a blanket waiver of arrears or a new contribution rate as part of this exercise.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) replaced the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in Kenya to deliver Universal Health Coverage (UHC) (Image: Files)

How SHA contributions work

Under the existing Social Health Insurance Regulations, salaried households contribute 2.75 per cent of gross salary or wages each month, subject to a minimum contribution of Sh300.

Employers are responsible for deducting and remitting the contribution by the ninth day of each month.

Households whose income does not come from salaried employment contribute annually, with the amount calculated through the SHA means-testing process.

The minimum contribution is equivalent to Sh300 per month.

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The field visits will give members an opportunity to check whether these payments have been properly reflected in their accounts.

What Kenyans should prepare

Members seeking assistance should have their national identification details, SHA registration information and relevant payment records available.

Those adding dependants should also have the supporting documents applicable to their circumstances.

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These may include a child's birth certificate or birth notification, or identification and marriage documents for a spouse.

Employed members with contribution discrepancies may find it useful to have recent payslips and evidence of deductions.

Employers should have their employee and remittance records available for verification.

Members who are unsure about their status can also seek assistance through the SHA website or call its toll-free line, 147.

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Beware of people posing as SHA officers

The authority has specifically warned the public against fraudsters who may take advantage of the registration exercise.

Authorised SHA officers must carry official, verifiable identification badges.

Members should ask to verify an officer's credentials before sharing personal information or seeking assistance.

SHA has also instructed the public to make payments exclusively through official channels.

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No contributions should be paid directly to individual field officers.

The nationwide exercise is expected to help close registration and contribution gaps, but it is not an automatic clearance of outstanding debts or an exemption from statutory contributions.