Cannot Afford SHIF Contributions? SHA Explains Available Payment Options

SHA outlines payment options and subsidies for low-income Kenyans under SHIF PHOTO: COURTESY

SHA outlines payment options and subsidies for low-income Kenyans under SHIF PHOTO: COURTESY

SHA has outlined payment options and government support available to help low-income Kenyans maintain access to health insurance despite financial difficulties.

The Social Health Authority (SHA) has laid out practical solutions to help low-income Kenyans maintain coverage under the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), introducing instalment options alongside government-backed subsidies for vulnerable households.

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Addressing public concerns over affordability, Jacqueline Ngonyo, SHA's Senior Officer for Registration and Compliance, highlighted that the scheme accommodates varying economic brackets through structured financing like the Lipa Pole Pole instalment initiative.

“Within the informal sector, some individuals can comfortably pay their annual contributions in a single lump sum, while others depend on flexible schemes like Lipa Pole Pole. For those unable to meet even the instalment thresholds, the government categorises and supports them as indigents,” Ngonyo explained.

Under the statutory framework, formally employed citizens have 2.75 per cent of their gross income deducted directly by employers each month.

Conversely, self-employed individuals and informal sector workers undergo a means-testing evaluation to establish fair contribution tiers based on their financial standing.

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Ngonyo also urged well-wishers and community members to sponsor disadvantaged families, ensuring broader participation across the country.

Public Healthcare Safety Nets

Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi

Kenyans facing severe economic distress can still access essential medical services even without active premium payments:

Primary Health Fund (PHF): Delivers free primary medical care at Level 1, 2, and 3 public and faith-based healthcare facilities, with on-the-ground support from Community Health Promoters.

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Emergency, Chronic and Critical Illness Fund (ECCIF): Covers urgent medical interventions, emergency stabilisation, cancer treatment, and renal dialysis without requiring up-to-date monthly contributions.

Full State Subsidies: Fully covers SHA contributions for registered indigent households and zero-income earners identified through the official means-testing registry.Step-by-Step Guide: Enrolling in Lipa Pole Pole

Informal sector workers looking to distribute their contribution costs over time can enroll in the Lipa Pole Pole program by following these steps:

Complete your registration with SHA and undergo means testing via the Afya Yangu digital portal. Ensure an active, non-defaulted status on the Hustler Fund platform.

Dial 147# or 254# on your mobile device. Select Option 1 (Kenyan Citizen) and input your National Identification Number.

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Navigate to Make Payment, choose Pay for Self, click Lipa Pole Pole, and select Hustler Fund to view your borrowing limit.

Set your preferred payment frequency (daily, weekly, or monthly) and configure an automated deduction via M-PESA Ratiba.