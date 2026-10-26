Janet Mbugua Calls Out Mercy Masika Over 'Becoming a Wife' Masterclass

Janet Mbugua has sparked debate after questioning Mercy Masika’s upcoming marriage masterclass, raising concerns about its focus amid pressing issues affecting Kenyan women and youth.

Prominent media personality, author, and former news anchor Janet Mbugua has openly and sharply criticised gospel artist Mercy Masika over an upcoming marriage masterclass.

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Mbugua argued that faith leaders and public figures remain troublingly quiet on urgent national issues affecting women and youth, choosing instead to focus on traditional domestic roles during a time of widespread societal distress.

The controversy erupted after Masika unveiled a women-only workshop titled "Becoming a wife for every woman who believes that marriage should not be miserable."

The promotional campaign quickly drew intense public scrutiny across digital platforms, prompting Mbugua to post a comprehensive video detailing why she believes the timing, messaging, and focus of the initiative miss the mark entirely.

A Disconnect From Pressing National Crises

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Media personality Janet Mbugua

In her video response, Mbugua outlined three fundamental concerns regarding the message sent by the seminar. Chief among her grievances is a glaring disconnect from the pressing national crises currently confronting Kenyan society.

Mbugua highlighted the ongoing, alarming surge in femicide cases across Kenya, which has left communities reeling and women living in constant fear.

Furthermore, she pointed to staggering national statistics, including over 200,000 recorded teenage pregnancies, widespread defilement cases, and the deeply painful, unresolved deaths and disappearances of young protesters following the turbulent Reject Finance Bill demonstrations.

Against this backdrop of grief and institutional failure, Mbugua argued that prioritising marital coaching feels detached from the immediate physical and economic survival of Kenyan women.

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Challenging Institutional Silence Within the Church

Mercy Masika

The broadcaster also took direct aim at religious institutions for failing to take a firm stand against state violence and escalating violence against women.

Mbugua emphasised that questioning ecclesiastical silence is a matter of basic public accountability rather than rebellion against faith.

She asserted that spiritual leaders hold immense social influence and should channel their platforms toward addressing systemic injustice, safeguarding human rights, and protecting vulnerable citizens rather than imposing narrow domestic expectations.

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Another major pillar of Mbugua's critique centred on the unfair emotional and psychological burden placed squarely on women when marital relationships face distress.

Mbugua questioned why marital survival is repeatedly framed as an exclusively female duty. She criticised traditional, faith-based teachings that urge women to endlessly endure toxic, abusive, or dangerous environments under the guise of perseverance and prayer, rather than encouraging professional counselling, legal separation, or divorce when safety is compromised.

"A woman alone cannot save a marriage. It takes two. Right now, the real priority should be building a safer, fairer society where men, women, and children are protected," Mbugua stated emphatically in her video, suggesting that church resources and community platforms would be vastly better spent creating safe community spaces and economic opportunities for struggling young people.

Mbugua also preemptively addressed potential dismissals from detractors, insisting that questioning such programs is not an attack on the sacred institution of marriage itself, but rather a vital demand for equity, dignity, and physical safety.

As of publication, Mercy Masika has not publicly commented on the growing backlash surrounding her upcoming seminar.

Beyond the Controversy: Continuing Holistic Advocacy

Away from the immediate social media storm, Janet Mbugua continues to leverage her substantial public platform to champion holistic causes, particularly women's health and empowerment.