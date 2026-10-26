DStv Kenya cuts packages to four, sets new prices from Sh750: full price list

The new DStv lineup represents a significant change to how Kenyan subscribers can choose between entertainment and premium sports, with the company bringing all Premier League matches into a Sh3,000 package while retaining a higher-priced option for additional sports and entertainment.

DSTv Kenya will reduce its subscription lineup from six packages to four from November 5, introducing new monthly prices ranging from Sh750 to Sh7,300 and a dedicated sports package carrying every Premier League match.

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The new packages, announced on Monday, October 26, are DStv Starter at Sh750, DStv Select at Sh1,500, DStv Sports at Sh3,000 and DStv Ultimate at Sh7,300.

They will be available through both satellite television and DStv Stream.

The changes replace the existing lineup as MultiChoice seeks to simplify its offerings and widen access to its entertainment and sports content.

DSTv Kenya will reduce its subscription lineup from six packages to four from November 5, introducing new monthly prices ranging from Sh750 to Sh7,300 and a dedicated sports package. (Image: Marvin Chege)

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DStv Expect+ overhaul

DStv Starter, which offers 116 channels, is the entry-level package and includes local and international entertainment, children’s programming and selected football.

It will also introduce SuperSport KICKOFF, a new channel showing selected matches from major football competitions, including the Premier League.

DStv Select costs Sh1,500 monthly and offers 149 channels, with a mix of local and international series, movies, children’s content and selected sports.

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Sports package

The Sh3,000 DStv Sports package offers 159 channels and is designed for sports viewers.

It includes every Premier League and UEFA Champions League match, as well as Europa League and Conference League games, alongside WWE and UFC action.

Subscribers will also receive general entertainment content available on DStv Select.

At the top of the lineup, DStv Ultimate will cost Sh7,300 monthly and offer 180 channels.

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It combines the Sports and Movies & Series offerings with additional premium sporting events, including Formula 1, MotoGP, cricket, rugby, tennis and major golf tournaments.

Package prices change

The new prices also change the cost of accessing some existing packages. DStv’s former Premium package is being replaced by Ultimate at Sh7,300, down from Sh11,700, a monthly reduction of Sh4,400.

DSTv Kenya will reduce its subscription lineup from six packages to four from November 5, introducing new monthly prices ranging from Sh750 to Sh7,300 and a dedicated sports package. (Image: Marvin Chege)

The former Compact package is being replaced by Sports, while Family and Access are being replaced by Select and Starter, respectively.

MultiChoice has also clarified how some existing customers will transition.

Subscribers whose accounts are active on Compact Plus when the new packages launch will be migrated to Ultimate, according to a response from DStv Kenya’s customer-care team on X.

The company has also said the migration to the new packages will be automatic when the changes take effect on November 5.

The NEW ERA of DStv is HERE!🥳🔥📺 From Starter at KES 750, to Select at KES 1,500, Sports at KES 3,000 and Ultimate at KES 7,300 — there’s more entertainment, more choice and more value at every level! #ExpectMoreOnDStv #Tumewaskiza #MoreForYou #MoreOfWhatYouLove #EraOfMore https://t.co/GV01u24yEj — DStv Kenya (@DStv_Kenya) October 26, 2026

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For DStv Stream users, the company says up to four devices can be linked to an account, although streaming is limited to one device at a time.

The overhaul comes after French media group Canal+ gained effective control of MultiChoice in September 2025 following completion of its mandatory takeover offer.