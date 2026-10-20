Fans got an opportunity to take photographs alongside the trophy itself, a prize most fans only ever see on television.

Fans got an opportunity to take photographs alongside the trophy itself, a prize most fans only ever see on television.

Khaligraph Jones, Wyre Headline Guinness Matchday as Fans Get Chance to Pose With English Premier League Trophy

For many attendees, the standout moment was getting to take photographs alongside the trophy itself, a prize most fans only ever see on television.

Thousands of football fans turned out in Nairobi and Kisumu over the weekend for a chance to see the Premier League Trophy up close.

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The EPL trophy tour came as Guinness hosted its latest match day fan experience in both cities.

For many attendees, the standout moment was getting to take photographs alongside the trophy itself, a prize most fans only ever see on television.

The events ran on Friday, 17 October, in Kisumu, at Dondez and Berlin Lounge, and on Sunday, 19 October, in Nairobi.

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Fans pack venues for big-screen football

Both venues were kitted out with multiple large screens and clear sound systems, giving fans a high-definition view of weekend Premier League fixtures in a lively, football-focused setting.

There was no shortage of action to watch. Chelsea beat Everton 2-0, while Liverpool edged past Brentford 2-1.

Manchester City stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 win over Ipswich, and both Fulham and Arsenal picked up narrow 1-0 victories against Hull and Nottingham Forest respectively.

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Aston Villa rounded off the weekend's results with a 1-0 win over Newcastle.

The matches drew loud, sustained reactions from the crowd throughout, a reflection of how closely Kenyan fans follow the Premier League.

Fan clubs gather around shared passion for the game

Supporters from official fan clubs for Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City were among those in attendance in both cities, gathering to watch matches together, take photos with the trophy, and share the experience over a drink.

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The events also featured live music, with performances from Khaligraph Jones, Wyre, DJ Joe Mfalme and Mista C, keeping the atmosphere going well after the final whistles had blown.

Guinness trophy tour sets tone for the season

Speaking at the event, Guinness Brand Manager Joy Murugi said the trophy's return to Kenya was aimed at giving more fans a chance to get close to it in person.