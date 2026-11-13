Regina Re, Daughter Thandie Remain in Custody over Brutal Murder of 86-Year-Old Dorita Macharia

Regina Re's daughter's boyfriend was released after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) informed the court that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the killing.

Regina Re and her daughter, Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, will remain in police custody as detectives continue investigating the murder of 86-year-old Dorita Lasinder Macharia, while a fourth suspect has been released.

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Kibera Law Courts Magistrate Barbara Akinyi approved the immediate release of Immanuel Munyeki, Thandie's boyfriend, after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) informed the court that investigators had found no evidence linking him to the killing.

However, the court allowed detectives to detain the actress and former television host, her daughter Thandie and Alton Jimmy Macharia for two additional working days to complete their investigations into the death of Dorita.

In her ruling, Akinyi said the prosecution had provided sufficient reasons to justify keeping the three suspects in custody for further investigations and questioning.

They will remain at Gigiri Police Station as detectives finalise inquiries into the killing of Dorita, whose body was discovered at her Loresho Ridge Estate home on October 31, 2026.

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A post-mortem on Dorita's body revealed she died from excessive blood loss following a violent stabbing attack at her home in Loresho Ridge, Nairobi.

Detectives make progress in Dorita Macharia murder probe

Prosecuting counsel Faith Musona told the court that investigators had made considerable progress, with eight witnesses having recorded statements and CCTV footage from the estate already analysed.

"The postmortem has been conducted, and eight witnesses have recorded statements," Musona told the court.

The prosecution also disclosed that a senior counsel who had initially been representing Dorita's family had since been enlisted as a prosecution witness.

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The defence, represented by lawyer David Oyatta, opposed the request to extend the suspects' detention, arguing that Thandie was a student who needed to return to school and prepare for her examinations.

Oyatta also asked the court to consider the suspects' individual circumstances before allowing investigators to keep them in custody for additional days.

The magistrate, however, declined to release the three suspects, including to attend their grandmother's burial, which was scheduled for Tuesday.

They will remain at Gigiri Police Station as detectives complete their investigations.

Police outline events before Dorita's death

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The investigation follows allegations that Dorita had confronted her granddaughter after finding her in a compromising situation with Munyeki at the family residence.

Police had initially requested 15 days to detain all four suspects, arguing that detectives needed additional time to analyse CCTV recordings, conduct forensic examinations, obtain fingerprints and mobile phone call records, and record statements from key witnesses.

The three suspects still in custody are being investigated for murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

Recently, the murder investigation took a new turn, with detectives examining allegations that her Regina Re, her son Alton Jimmy Macharia, and granddaughter attempted to interfere with evidence at the scene.