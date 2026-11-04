Regina Re’s 86-Year-Old Mother Died from Excessive Bleeding after Violent Attack in Her Loresho Ridge Home
A post-mortem on 86-year-old Dorita Macharia, mother of actress Regina Re, has found she died from heavy blood loss after being stabbed repeatedly.
Government pathologist Dr Bernard Midia also recorded cuts on her face, neck and arms, pointing to a violent attack.
The results came out a day after authorities remanded Regina Re, her daughter Thandie Malaika, her brother Jimmy Macharia, and Emmanuel Munyeki for 10 days while detectives investigate the death.
Post morterm at Lee Funeral Home
Detectives from DCI Gigiri, three pathologists and lawyers for both the family and the suspects attended the examination at Lee Funeral Home.
Dorita was found dead on the night of Friday 30, October, at a home in Loresho Ridge, Nairobi. Police say it followed an alleged altercation with her granddaughter, Thandie Malaika.
The procedure took more than two hours.
According to the findings, the stab wounds to the neck cut major blood vessels, causing severe external bleeding.
Two of them were deep.
Dr Midia said the body bore roughly 20 sharp-force injuries in total. Most were cuts and incised wounds concentrated on the neck and face.
Her left upper arm was also fractured.
Murder object was sharper than kitchen knife
Some of the wounds ran so deep that the pathologists believe the weapon was sharper than a typical kitchen knife.
"It was a sharp force, so it was most likely a blade. It could have been a knife, but it was a sharp object," Dr Midia said.
Family lawyer Philip Murgor said the examination had answered the central question.
"We are glad this exercise has been concluded to the extent that we now know what was the cause of her death. The rest is entirely up to the DCI to establish the perpetrators and the motive," Murgor said.
Regina Re and her 18-year-old daughter are among four people detained as investigations into the murder of her 86-year-old mother, Dorita Macharia continue.
The suspects appeared in court on Monday, 2 November 2026, where the prosecution and defence presented their arguments on whether they should be detained further to allow investigators to complete their inquiries.
Macharia was found murdered inside her home at Loresho Ridge Estate on Friday, 30 October 2026.
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