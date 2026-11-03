NTSA festive season crackdown: 7 main offences that could land drivers in trouble
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has warned Kenyans against traffic violations ahead of the festive season.
Kenyan roads are set to be busy between December and January ahead of the Christmas season and it is during this time that several lives are lost through accidents.
To avoid this, NTSA has installed speed and surveillance cameras at key points along major roads and highways across the country in a bid to reduce road accidents.
The cameras will feed directly into a National Command and Control Centre, enabling authorities to monitor traffic violations in real time and automatically flag offences for swift enforcement action.
For Kenyans looking to drive home or to a holiday destination during the festive period, here are seven key offences that NTSA will be looking at.
Speed
NTSA will be monitoring the real-time speed of vehicles on the roads with the cameras placed at strategic locations to identify those who go above the limit and risk the lives of others on the roads.
Speed limiters
All public service vehicles will have to prove that they have speed governors on their vehicles and that they are well functioning.
Driver credentials
All drivers will need to produce a valid driver’s license while PSV operators must show to the compliance officers their PSV badges.
PSV documents
All public service vehicles will need to produce the passenger manifests, driver logs as well as their route license inspection stickers.
Seatbelts
All PSVs must have seatbelts which are not just fully-functional but also clean and in good condition to be used by passengers.
AlcoBlow tests
There will be mandatory breathalyser tests to detect alcohol consumption among drivers in a bid to curb drink-driving.
Overloading
There will have to be compliance with passenger capacity limits for every PSV operator to ensure the permitted load weight is what the vehicle is carrying.
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020Jeff Koinange's Homes Face Auction Over Ksh130 Million Debt
-
Pulse Kenya 14.04.2020"Who Is Pushing This Lockdown Crap & Why?" - Ezekiel Mutua