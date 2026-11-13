Kenya and Saudi Arabia move to finalize new skilled workers deal with better pay

We appreciate the Saudi Government’s commitment to working with Kenya in developing a more transparent, efficient and responsible recruitment system that protects workers while addressing the legitimate interests of employers. This is the kind of practical cooperation that builds confidence, strengthens bilateral relations and delivers tangible benefits to our people. Following the meeting, I held an extensive engagement with employment agencies operating in Saudi Arabia. These companies signed commitments providing 293,600 job opportunities for Kenyans across various sectors. The opportunities cover a wide range of occupations, including but not limited to: Female Drivers Care Givers Male Drivers Teachers Tutors Medical Care Practitioners, including nurses, doctors and laboratory technicians Construction Workers Heavy Machinery Drivers General Hospitality Workers Chefs Waiters Housekeepers Cleaners Baristas Fast Food Workers Factory Workers Finance Workers House Helps Homestead Cooks Oil and Gas Experts And many other professional, technical and general employment opportunities. I wish to sincerely thank the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continued partnership, goodwill and deliberate efforts to strengthen labour cooperation with Kenya. The commitment demonstrated by H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain and his team is commendable. Saudi Arabia recruits an average of 2.5 million new workers every year. Through the strengthened partnership, Kenya is positioning itself to play a much bigger role in this labour market while ensuring that our citizens access legitimate opportunities under fair, transparent and desirable working conditions. I also extend my appreciation to the employment companies that have committed these 293,600 opportunities to Kenyans. We value their confidence in our workforce and their willingness to work with the Kenyan Government to expand access to employment. Our responsibility does not end with securing job opportunities. We must ensure that Kenyans are properly trained, adequately remunerated, treated with dignity and protected through enforceable contractual arrangements. We will therefore move with speed to fulfil the commitments and address the demands arising from today’s engagements. I particularly call upon willing and interested Kenyan recruitment agencies to take advantage of the renewed spirit of cooperation and participate in the THREE-MONTH PILOT on voluntary recruitment fees. This presents an opportunity for our agencies to benefit from economies of scale, improve their competitiveness and secure a greater share of the Saudi employment market. The outcomes of today’s engagements demonstrate what purposeful diplomacy, constructive bilateral partnerships and practical cooperation can achieve. We remain committed to opening more international employment opportunities while protecting the dignity, rights and welfare of every Kenyan worker. Kazi Majuu, Kazi kwa Wakenya, Mbele iko Sawa! 2/2