Kenya and Saudi Arabia move to finalize new skilled workers deal with better pay
Kenya and Saudi Arabia are currently in advanced talks to finalize a groundbreaking recruitment agreement aimed at bringing skilled Kenyan professionals into the Gulf nation's labor market.
Negotiated during high-level meetings in Riyadh on Thursday, November 12, the proposed deal is expected to be finalized within one month and promises significantly improved remuneration and working conditions.
High-level talks in Riyadh
Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua spearheaded the negotiations during talks with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister for Labour, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain. The discussions mark a pivotal shift in bilateral labor relations, focusing heavily on expanding opportunities beyond domestic work to include a wide array of specialized industries.
According to CS Mutua, technical teams from both nations have been given a strict one-month timeline to iron out the remaining details. "Our technical teams will finalise the agreement within one month to open up more opportunities for skilled Kenyan professionals in the Saudi labour market," Mutua stated.
Opening up 293,600 job opportunities
The prospective agreement aligns with Kenya’s broader economic strategy to secure international employment for its growing workforce. Recruitment agencies operating within Saudi Arabia have committed to unlocking 293,600 job opportunities across various economic sectors.
These opportunities span numerous critical fields, including:
Education and Academia
Construction and Engineering
Hospitality and Tourism
Transport and Logistics
Manufacturing and Industry
Finance and Corporate Services
Domestic and Support Services
Furthermore, as part of Thursday’s negotiations, Saudi authorities agreed to establish a mechanism focused on elevating pay packages for Kenyan workers. The initiative aims to ensure that compensation is competitive, addressing long-standing concerns regarding fair remuneration.
Addressing welfare and past abuses
While the prospect of nearly 300,000 new jobs is a significant economic boon, the talks also confronted historical challenges concerning the welfare and protection of Kenyan migrants abroad.
CS Mutua openly raised concerns regarding the treatment and general working conditions experienced by Kenyans currently employed in Saudi Arabia, which have previously been brought to light through multiple investigative exposés.
An extensive Amnesty International report published in May 2025 documented severe labor violations. These included cases of unpaid wages, excessive working hours, physical abuse, restricted movement, and employers unlawfully withholding workers' passports.
Financial exploitation during the recruitment phase has also been a major hurdle. While many female workers interviewed in past reports noted that their agencies processed travel documents at no cost, others reported paying recruitment-related fees ranging between Sh7,000 and Sh45,000. In more extreme cases, workers cited aggressive agency tactics, such as threats demanding up to Sh300,000 if an applicant withdrew after completing training.
Strengthening protections through technical annexes
To combat these vulnerabilities, both governments signed a technical annex to the domestic worker recruitment agreement initially reached in July. This framework is designed to streamline hiring procedures, curb excessive recruitment costs, and enforce stricter contractual safeguards.
Highlighting the importance of the new protocol, CS Mutua explained, "The annex provides for streamlined recruitment procedures, reduced recruitment costs and the adoption of integrated and advanced technical processes." He further added that the framework "seeks to ensure that recruitment and employment are conducted in accordance with approved regulations, while safeguarding the rights of both employers and domestic workers."
We appreciate the Saudi Government’s commitment to working with Kenya in developing a more transparent, efficient and responsible recruitment system that protects workers while addressing the legitimate interests of employers. This is the kind of practical cooperation that builds confidence, strengthens bilateral relations and delivers tangible benefits to our people. Following the meeting, I held an extensive engagement with employment agencies operating in Saudi Arabia. These companies signed commitments providing 293,600 job opportunities for Kenyans across various sectors. The opportunities cover a wide range of occupations, including but not limited to: Female Drivers Care Givers Male Drivers Teachers Tutors Medical Care Practitioners, including nurses, doctors and laboratory technicians Construction Workers Heavy Machinery Drivers General Hospitality Workers Chefs Waiters Housekeepers Cleaners Baristas Fast Food Workers Factory Workers Finance Workers House Helps Homestead Cooks Oil and Gas Experts And many other professional, technical and general employment opportunities. I wish to sincerely thank the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its continued partnership, goodwill and deliberate efforts to strengthen labour cooperation with Kenya. The commitment demonstrated by H.E. Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain and his team is commendable. Saudi Arabia recruits an average of 2.5 million new workers every year. Through the strengthened partnership, Kenya is positioning itself to play a much bigger role in this labour market while ensuring that our citizens access legitimate opportunities under fair, transparent and desirable working conditions. I also extend my appreciation to the employment companies that have committed these 293,600 opportunities to Kenyans. We value their confidence in our workforce and their willingness to work with the Kenyan Government to expand access to employment. Our responsibility does not end with securing job opportunities. We must ensure that Kenyans are properly trained, adequately remunerated, treated with dignity and protected through enforceable contractual arrangements. We will therefore move with speed to fulfil the commitments and address the demands arising from today’s engagements. I particularly call upon willing and interested Kenyan recruitment agencies to take advantage of the renewed spirit of cooperation and participate in the THREE-MONTH PILOT on voluntary recruitment fees. This presents an opportunity for our agencies to benefit from economies of scale, improve their competitiveness and secure a greater share of the Saudi employment market. The outcomes of today’s engagements demonstrate what purposeful diplomacy, constructive bilateral partnerships and practical cooperation can achieve. We remain committed to opening more international employment opportunities while protecting the dignity, rights and welfare of every Kenyan worker. Kazi Majuu, Kazi kwa Wakenya, Mbele iko Sawa! 2/2— Dr. Alfred N. Mutua (@DrAlfredMutua) November 12, 2026
While the recent negotiations mark a vital step toward transparency and bilateral cooperation, reports from Saudi media and official statements confirm that specific new salary structures and a revised minimum wage have not yet been finalized.
Nevertheless, with the technical teams working intensively over the next month, the upcoming agreement is expected to lay a much safer, more lucrative foundation for Kenyan job seekers heading to the Gulf.
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