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Kenya and Saudi Arabia move to finalize new skilled workers deal with better pay

Ndunyu Joseph 09:09 - 13 November 2026
Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister for Labour, Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain, in Riyadh on Thursday, November 12, 2026.(Image:A lfred Mutua)
Recruitment agencies have committed to opening 293,600 job opportunities across sectors such as healthcare, education, construction, hospitality, transport, manufacturing, finance, and domestic services.
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Kenya and Saudi Arabia are currently in advanced talks to finalize a groundbreaking recruitment agreement aimed at bringing skilled Kenyan professionals into the Gulf nation's labor market.

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Negotiated during high-level meetings in Riyadh on Thursday, November 12, the proposed deal is expected to be finalized within one month and promises significantly improved remuneration and working conditions.

High-level talks in Riyadh

Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua spearheaded the negotiations during talks with Saudi Arabia's Vice Minister for Labour, Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain. The discussions mark a pivotal shift in bilateral labor relations, focusing heavily on expanding opportunities beyond domestic work to include a wide array of specialized industries.

Labour CS Alfred Mutua with other Saudi Arabia officials in Riyadh on Thursday, November 12
Labour CS Alfred Mutua with other Saudi Arabia officials in Riyadh on Thursday, November 12
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According to CS Mutua, technical teams from both nations have been given a strict one-month timeline to iron out the remaining details. "Our technical teams will finalise the agreement within one month to open up more opportunities for skilled Kenyan professionals in the Saudi labour market," Mutua stated.

Opening up 293,600 job opportunities

The prospective agreement aligns with Kenya’s broader economic strategy to secure international employment for its growing workforce. Recruitment agencies operating within Saudi Arabia have committed to unlocking 293,600 job opportunities across various economic sectors.

These opportunities span numerous critical fields, including:

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Healthcare and Medical Services

Education and Academia

Construction and Engineering

Hospitality and Tourism

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Transport and Logistics

Manufacturing and Industry

Finance and Corporate Services

Domestic and Support Services

Furthermore, as part of Thursday’s negotiations, Saudi authorities agreed to establish a mechanism focused on elevating pay packages for Kenyan workers. The initiative aims to ensure that compensation is competitive, addressing long-standing concerns regarding fair remuneration.

Addressing welfare and past abuses

While the prospect of nearly 300,000 new jobs is a significant economic boon, the talks also confronted historical challenges concerning the welfare and protection of Kenyan migrants abroad.

CS Mutua openly raised concerns regarding the treatment and general working conditions experienced by Kenyans currently employed in Saudi Arabia, which have previously been brought to light through multiple investigative exposés.

An extensive Amnesty International report published in May 2025 documented severe labor violations. These included cases of unpaid wages, excessive working hours, physical abuse, restricted movement, and employers unlawfully withholding workers' passports.

Financial exploitation during the recruitment phase has also been a major hurdle. While many female workers interviewed in past reports noted that their agencies processed travel documents at no cost, others reported paying recruitment-related fees ranging between Sh7,000 and Sh45,000. In more extreme cases, workers cited aggressive agency tactics, such as threats demanding up to Sh300,000 if an applicant withdrew after completing training.

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Strengthening protections through technical annexes

To combat these vulnerabilities, both governments signed a technical annex to the domestic worker recruitment agreement initially reached in July. This framework is designed to streamline hiring procedures, curb excessive recruitment costs, and enforce stricter contractual safeguards.

Highlighting the importance of the new protocol, CS Mutua explained, "The annex provides for streamlined recruitment procedures, reduced recruitment costs and the adoption of integrated and advanced technical processes." He further added that the framework "seeks to ensure that recruitment and employment are conducted in accordance with approved regulations, while safeguarding the rights of both employers and domestic workers."

While the recent negotiations mark a vital step toward transparency and bilateral cooperation, reports from Saudi media and official statements confirm that specific new salary structures and a revised minimum wage have not yet been finalized.

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Nevertheless, with the technical teams working intensively over the next month, the upcoming agreement is expected to lay a much safer, more lucrative foundation for Kenyan job seekers heading to the Gulf.

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Kenya and Saudi Arabia move to finalize new skilled workers deal with better pay
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13.11.2026
Kenya and Saudi Arabia move to finalize new skilled workers deal with better pay

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