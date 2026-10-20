Inside Eldoret’s 2,157 Pioneer Homes: Prices, 5% Deposits and Monthly Payments

President William Ruto officially commissioned and handed over a ceremonial key to Boma Yangu Pioneer Estate homeowners at the estate in October 2026 (Image: Files)

President William Ruto officially commissioned and handed over a ceremonial key to Boma Yangu Pioneer Estate homeowners at the estate in October 2026 (Image: Files)

The government has handed over homes at Eldoret's Sh5.37 billion Pioneer Affordable Housing Project, a development with 2,157 residential units and 104 shops. The homes are divided into social, affordable and market-rate categories, with published prices ranging from Sh640,000 to Sh4.8 million and a rent-to-own option requiring an initial deposit.

President William Ruto officially opened the Pioneer estate on October 18, 2026, handing over keys to beneficiaries under the national Affordable Housing Programme.

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Located in Pioneer Estate, Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County, the development occupies about 12 acres and comprises 15 apartment blocks, each with 14 floors above ground.

Its contract value is approximately Sh5.37 billion.

The project includes 104 shops and planned community amenities such as a kindergarten, clubhouse, swimming pool, playgrounds and green spaces.

Other supporting infrastructure includes parking, paved roads, water storage and waste-management facilities.

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The housing mix is designed to serve different income groups.

The project brief lists 552 social housing units, 1,065 affordable housing units and 540 market-rate units.

President William Ruto interacts with beneficiaries of the Pioneer Affordable Housing Project in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County (Image: Files)

How much do the homes cost?

The government's Boma Yangu portal lists the following prices for the Pioneer estate:

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Social housing: KSh640,000 for a one-room unit, KSh960,000 for a two-room unit and KSh1.28 million for a three-room unit.

Affordable housing: KSh1 million for a studio, KSh2 million for a two-bedroom unit and Sh3 million for a three-bedroom unit.

Market-rate housing: Sh3.6 million for a two-bedroom unit and Sh4.8 million for a three-bedroom unit.

These are the prices shown on the public Pioneer project listing and should be checked against the current unit inventory before anyone makes a payment.

The online listing still describes the project as ongoing and refers to a planned 2,105 units, while the recently reported completed development has 2,157 units.

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The portal's public project information therefore does not fully reflect the latest handover figures.

What does the 5% deposit mean?

The rent-to-own arrangement, also described as a tenant purchase scheme, requires an initial deposit of 5% of the unit's purchase price, according to reports on the project.

At the listed prices, the deposits work out to:

A Sh640,000 social unit: KSh32,000.

A Sh1 million affordable studio: KSh50,000.

A Sh2 million affordable two-bedroom unit: KSh100,000.

A Sh3 million affordable three-bedroom unit: KSh150,000.

A Sh4.8 million market-rate three-bedroom unit: KSh240,000.

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The deposit is an initial contribution towards the purchase price, not the full cost of acquiring the home.

Buyers must still meet the payment obligations under the applicable tenant purchase arrangement.

The Boma Yangu Pioneer Estate is an affordable housing project in Eldoret City, Kapseret Constituency, Uasin Gishu County (Image: Files)

What are the monthly payments?

Boma Yangu's public Pioneer listing also displays indicative monthly amounts under its tenant purchase scheme.

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These include Sh3,800 for a one-room social unit, Sh5,200 for a two-room social unit and Sh6,500 for a three-room social unit.

The portal lists Sh7,600 a month for an affordable studio, Sh15,100 for an affordable two-bedroom unit and Sh22,600 for an affordable three-bedroom unit.

For market-rate homes, the listed payments are Sh33,200 for a two-bedroom unit and Sh44,300 for a three-bedroom unit.

These figures are useful for comparing the categories, but prospective buyers should obtain the current payment schedule and full terms from the official housing programme.

They should confirm the amount due after the deposit, the duration of the plan, any applicable service charges and the conditions governing transfer of ownership.

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Who can apply?

The project falls under the government's national Affordable Housing Programme, which uses the Boma Yangu platform to publicise housing projects and unit options.

Prospective buyers should register or sign in through the official portal, check the applicable eligibility requirements, identify the unit category and confirm that units are actually available.

The recent handover means not every home shown in older online listings should be assumed to remain open for new allocation.

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Anyone considering a purchase should rely on official Boma Yangu information and written payment instructions rather than an intermediary's promise to secure a house.

Beyond the apartments

The Pioneer estate is also intended to accommodate shops and community facilities, creating opportunities for local businesses and services around the new homes.

The Affordable Housing Board has separately invited bids for commercial premises within the estate, with reported reserve prices for shops starting at Sh900,000.