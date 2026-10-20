President Ruto, PM Abiy Ahmed honour Yusuf Noah with National Heroes medal

Noah's recognition adds a cultural industry figure to this year's honours, with his work spanning music production, digital media, cultural promotion and philanthropy.

Ambassador Dr Yusuf Noah, popularly known as Refigah Heviweit and the founder of Grandpa Records, has been honoured with the National Heroes Medal during the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

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President William Ruto and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed jointly conferred the honour on Noah during the national celebrations, recognising his contribution to arts, culture and leadership, according to an announcement on the award.

Noah, a prominent figure in Kenya's music industry, is credited with helping revive the country's musical identity through Grandpa Records, a label associated with the production and promotion of local talent at a time when foreign music dominated much of the region's popular sound.

Through the record label, Noah helped develop and promote Kenyan artists, contributing to efforts to strengthen the visibility of local music and position it for wider African audiences.

His recognition also highlights his involvement in the growth of Africa's digital creative economy.

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The announcement describes Noah as an early YouTube pioneer on the continent, saying his participation in the platform helped demonstrate opportunities for young Africans to use digital media to build careers and generate income.

Beyond the music industry, Noah has promoted cultural heritage through the annual Sabala Festival and other cultural diplomacy initiatives.

These platforms have sought to showcase Nubian culture to wider audiences and create opportunities for cultural exchange.

His philanthropic work was also cited among the contributions associated with the honour.

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Through the Simama na Kibra Initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic, Noah supported vulnerable families, according to the announcement.

Speaking after receiving the medal, Noah thanked the National Heroes Council and the agencies involved in the vetting process.

He also expressed gratitude to President Ruto and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for recognising arts and culture as important contributors to nation-building.

He said he would continue using his continental diplomatic responsibilities to contribute to Kenya's cultural development and promote African creative industries.

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The award places renewed attention on the role of music executives, artists and cultural entrepreneurs in shaping Kenya's creative sector, particularly through talent development, digital distribution and the promotion of local cultural identities.

For Grandpa Records, the recognition also draws attention to the label's place in Noah's career and his efforts to develop Kenyan music beyond the domestic market.