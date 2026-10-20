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President Ruto, Interior Ministry Honour General Francis Ogolla, Fallen Soldiers Killed in Elgeyo Marakwet Helicopter Crash

Tunoi Kevin 21:37 - 20 October 2026
Ruto honoured members of Kenya's security forces, describing their courage and vigilance as the force that keeps the country safe, often far from their own families and without public recognition.
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President William Ruto paid tribute to Kenya's security services as the Ministry of Interior separately remembered the soldiers killed in a military helicopter crash in Elgeyo Marakwet.

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Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, Ruto honoured members of the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, National Intelligence Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Police Reserves.

He described their courage and vigilance as the quiet force that keeps the country safe, often far from their own families and without public recognition.

Kenya police service recruit passout at the Kiganjo college
Kenya police service recruit passout at the Kiganjo college
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"We salute their service, commend those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, and stand with the families that they have left behind," he said. "They too are our heroes of our nation."

General Ogolla, fallen KDF soldiers remembered

The Ministry of Interior marked the day with its own tribute, posting on social media that Mashujaa Day 2026 in the North Rift carried a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by Kenya's security officers in pursuit of lasting peace.

General Ogolla

The ministry specifically remembered General Francis Ogolla and nine other Kenya Defence Forces personnel who lost their lives in Elgeyo Marakwet while on duty under Operation Maliza Uhalifu.

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General Ogolla, who was serving as Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces at the time, died in April 2024 when a KDF helicopter crashed in Sindar, Elgeyo Marakwet County.

The helicopter crashed shortly after taking off from Chesegon, where he and his entourage had been visiting a school.

Ruto said at the time that Ogolla had left Nairobi that same morning to visit troops deployed in the North Rift as part of Operation Maliza Uhalifu.

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Ten officers died in the crash, while two survived, including the pilot. The President subsequently declared three days of national mourning for the fallen officers.

Ruto honours Kenyan athletes, Olympic legends

Ruto paid tribute to some of Kenya's earliest Olympic heroes, recalling Wilson Kiprugut's bronze medal in the 800 metres at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and Kipchoge Keino's 1,500 metres gold four years later in Mexico.

Keino himself was present in the stadium, prompting a direct acknowledgement from the President. "Simama Mzee is right there," Ruto said from the podium.

He also looked back to the 1972 Munich Olympics, where Charles Asati, Hezekiah Nyamau, Robert Ouko and Julius Sang won gold in the 4x400 metres relay. "Four athletes, four laps, one baton, one victory for Kenya," Ruto said.

The President also celebrated Kenya's current generation of champions, naming Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet, Peres Chepchirchir, Faith Cherotich and Lilian Odira among those carrying the country's athletics legacy forward.

He extended recognition beyond the headline names as well, saluting athletes "whose names may never appear in the record books, but whose dedication strengthens our sporting tradition."

Kenya eyes role as sporting events host

Ruto said Kenya's sporting ambitions were no longer limited to producing world-beating athletes.

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"Our ambition is not only to send Kenyan champions to the world stage, but to welcome the world to Kenya," he said.

He pointed to Kenya's role in co-hosting the Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania as evidence of that shift, alongside continued investment in the Raila Odinga International Stadium and ongoing modernisation work at Kasarani.

Ruto also committed to completing the Eldoret stadium, including fitting it with a full canopy, within the coming months.

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