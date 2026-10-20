PSC announces 6,000 Affordable Housing internship vacancies: How to apply

The vacancies are part of the government’s efforts to involve young professionals in the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme while providing workplace exposure and mentorship.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has announced 6,000 internship vacancies under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development as the government seeks to equip young professionals with practical skills through the Affordable Housing Programme.

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In a vacancy notice, the commission said the internship programme, Cohort 2, would expose graduates and diploma holders to real-world work environments while strengthening their capacity to contribute to the implementation of the Affordable Housing Programme and the country’s broader socio-economic development agenda.

The vacancies cover 28 professional areas, with opportunities available to candidates holding either degree or diploma qualifications, depending on the field.

Architecture accounts for the largest number of positions, with 475 vacancies, followed by construction management with 500 positions and civil engineering with 275.

Affordable Housing units in Kenya (Image: Files)

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Mechanical engineering has 350 vacancies, while architectural assistants and quantity surveying assistants have 330 and 300 positions, respectively.

Affordable Housing internsjip vacancies

Other opportunities include electrical engineering, with 250 vacancies, structural engineering with 300, structural assistants with 225, and health and safety with 300 positions.

PSC has also listed 230 vacancies in land surveying and geospatial work, 250 in landscape architecture, 330 for realtors and 115 in social development.

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Urban and regional planning has 200 vacancies, while the programme includes 50 positions in data science and/or artificial intelligence and another 50 in gender and development studies.

Additional openings include 290 building inspectors, 300 civil engineering inspectors, 175 inspectors in gas and refrigeration, plumbing and drainage, 250 property managers and 75 electrical inspectors.

The programme also provides 20 vacancies in communication and branding, 30 in environmental practitioners and 30 in interior design. The notice lists the interior design positions for degree and diploma holders.

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree or diploma in the specified professional area from a recognised university, have graduated no earlier than 2020, demonstrate computer proficiency and not have previously benefited from a similar programme.

Successful applicants will undertake a 12-month internship, which the commission says will be non-renewable.

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Interns will receive a stipend at a rate determined by the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

Applicants to submit applications through PSC's recruitment portals

Interested and qualified applicants have until November 9, 2026, to submit their applications through the PSC’s online recruitment portals, www.publicservice.go.ke or www.psckjobs.go.ke.

Their responsibilities will include completing duties assigned by supervisors, documenting relevant skills acquired during deployment in the Affordable Housing Programme and marketing project sites across the country, and participating in mentorship activities and other programme-related responsibilities.