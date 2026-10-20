President William Ruto during the pass-out of police recruits at Kiganjo Police Training College on August 28, 2026.(Image:Miniostry of Interior)

President William Ruto during the pass-out of police recruits at Kiganjo Police Training College on August 28, 2026.(Image:Miniostry of Interior)

Kenya completes final phase of police salary review with new pay scales for all rank

The review stems from recommendations by a task force established by President William Ruto in December 2022 and led by former Chief Justice David Maraga to address officer welfare, housing, and working conditions.

The Kenyan government has officially finalized the third and final phase of its comprehensive three-year salary review for uniform personnel.

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The conclusion of this phased adjustment brings welcome financial relief to officers across the National Police Service and the Kenya Prisons Service, addressing longstanding concerns regarding welfare, morale, and working conditions.

This historic review stems from recommendations proposed by a dedicated task force established by President William Ruto in December 2022. Led by former Chief Justice David Maraga, the task force was tasked with conducting a thorough audit of the living and working conditions affecting security personnel across the country.

Kenya police service recruit passout at the Kiganjo college

Background and purpose of the salary review

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For years, security officers have grappled with economic strains driven by inadequate pay, substandard housing, delayed promotions, and limited institutional support. Recognizing that these structural challenges directly undermined institutional effectiveness and officer morale, the government committed to a progressive overhaul.

Reflecting on the government's commitment to prioritizing the welfare of security personnel, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen emphasized that fulfilling this promise was a top national priority.

"We committed ourselves that the third and final phase of the salary review will be implemented this financial year. We have kept that promise because the welfare of our officers remains a top priority," Murkomen stated during a recent engagement with officers.

Echoing this sentiment, President William Ruto previously underscored the indispensable role security forces play in safeguarding national stability.

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"Our security officers deserve better working conditions because they play a critical role in safeguarding our country. We will progressively implement the recommendations of this report to improve their welfare and effectiveness," President Ruto remarked when receiving the task force's comprehensive report.

New minimum basic salaries across ranks

The newly implemented pay structure encompasses 10 distinct pay grades, carefully tailored to reflect an officer's rank and position within the service hierarchy. Junior officers, who constitute the vast majority of the security workforce, received prioritized adjustments to cushion them against rising living costs.

Below is a breakdown of the revised minimum monthly basic salaries across all participating ranks:

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Pay grade police rank previous minimum salary new minimum salary increase

PG1 Police Constable KSh 27,470 KSh 29,360 KSh 1,890

PG2 Corporal KSh 33,690 KSh 35,580 KSh 1,890

PG3 Sergeant KSh 44,595 KSh 46,380 KSh 1,785

PG4 Senior Sergeant KSh 48,815 KSh 50,600 KSh 1,785

PG5 Inspector KSh 53,290 KSh 55,075 KSh 1,785

PG6 Chief Inspector KSh 59,710 KSh 61,495 KSh 1,785

PG7 Assistant Superintendent of Police KSh 64,780 KSh 66,565 KSh 1,785

PG8 Superintendent of Police KSh 74,780 KSh 76,565 KSh 1,785

Inspector General Douglas Kanja

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PG9 Senior Superintendent of Police KSh 87,140 KSh 88,925 KSh 1,785

PG10 Assistant Inspector General of Police KSh 96,930 KSh 98,715 KSh 1,785

Under this revised schedule, entry-level Police Constables in Pay Grade One (PG1) saw their monthly basic salary rise to KSh 29,360, reflecting the maximum increment of KSh 1,890. Meanwhile, senior leadership positions, such as Assistant Inspectors General in Pay Grade 10, now command a minimum basic salary of KSh 98,715.

Allowances and additional financial benefits

In addition to basic salary adjustments, officers continue to receive a structured suite of allowances designed to cushion against regional cost disparities and operational demands. These supplementary benefits include:

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House Allowance & Housing Supplementation: Varying significantly by deployment location. For example, a Police Constable stationed in Nairobi receives a monthly house allowance of KSh 9,500, compared to KSh 7,000 in Cluster Two towns and KSh 5,500 in other regions.

Commuter Allowance: Scaled from KSh 3,000 for entry-level constables up to KSh 12,000 for top-tier senior officers in PG10.

Prisons and Specialized Allowances: Tailored operational incentives, such as the KSh 7,000 prisons allowance provided to eligible constables.

Other Provisions: Annual leave allowances, domestic servant allowances, entertainment allowances, and extraneous allowances determined by an officer's specific grade and duty station.

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Broader institutional reforms