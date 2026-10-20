Council of legal education extends November 2026 ATP exam registration and opens deferral portal

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has extended the registration deadline for the November 2026 Advocates Training Programme (ATP) examinations to Tuesday, October 27, 2026, noting that no further extensions will be granted.

The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has officially announced an extension for the registration deadline concerning the upcoming November 2026 Advocates Training Programme (ATP) examinations.

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Candidates aiming to sit for the upcoming series now have until Tuesday, October 27, 2026, to complete their registration process.

The adjustment comes via an official notice issued by the council on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, granting prospective examinees a brief window to finalize their administrative requirements.

However, the council has strongly emphasized that this will be the final grace period, cautioning that no further extensions will be authorized once the new deadline lapses.

A group of law students being admitted as Advocates of High Court

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“The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has extended the deadline for Registration for November 2026 ATP Examination to Tuesday, 27th October 2026.Interested candidates are required to register within the timelines as no further extension shall be granted,” the council stated in its directive.

Opening of the deferral window

Alongside the registration extension, the CLE has introduced a crucial provision for registered candidates who may find themselves unable to sit for the examinations this coming November.

A formal deferral window has been activated, allowing eligible students to postpone their exams without forfeiting their standing.

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To successfully apply for a deferral, candidates are required to submit their formal requests directly through their individual candidate portals.

All applications must be accompanied by relevant supporting documents justifying the need for deferral.

Much like the registration adjustment, the deadline for submitting deferral requests is also set for October 27, 2026, with the council clarifying that late applications will strictly not be entertained.

Candidates who are successfully granted permission to defer are subject to specific guidelines regarding their future examination cycles:Validity Period:

The deferral arrangement must be utilized within a strict window of two years, which translates to four consecutive ATP examination cycles.

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Re-registration requirement:

For students requiring further clarification, technical assistance, or guidance regarding either the registration or deferral procedures, the CLE has advised reaching out through its official support email.

Candidates must ensure that their unique registration numbers are clearly indicated in the email's subject line to facilitate prompt assistance.

Certificate and transcript collection

Certificate and transcript collection

In a separate administrative update, the CLE announced that candidates who were officially gazetted in October 2026 can now collect their Certificates of Compliance alongside their final academic transcripts.

Collection is scheduled to take place at the CLE offices between October 26 and October 28, 2026.

EXTENSION OF THE NOVEMBER 2026 ATP EXAMINATION REGISTRATION DEADLINE CLE values stakeholder feedback and remains committed to responsive and stakeholder-centred service delivery. Following feedback from ATP candidates, CLE has extended the registration deadline for the November 2026 Advocates Training Programme (ATP) Examination to Tuesday, 27th October 2026. All candidates are advised to complete their registration within the extended timeline. For enquiries, email support@cle.or.ke and indicate your candidate registration number in the subject line. For more information, visit https://t.co/EmUgtpNQoO #CLE #ATPExaminations #StakeholderEngagement #LegalEducation #November2026ATP — Council of Legal Ed. (@CLE_Kenya) October 20, 2026

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The council has underscored that physical presence is mandatory for collection, and third-party pickups will not be allowed unless prior written authorization has been officially granted to a designated representative.

Broader context: KSL admissions disrputions

These latest updates from the CLE unfold against a backdrop of wider uncertainty currently rippling through Kenya's legal education sector, particularly concerning admissions and institutional guidelines.

The developments follow a recent announcement by the Kenya School of Law (KSL) on October 15, 2026, which temporarily suspended applications for its 2027/2028 ATP intake.

DEFERRAL FOR NOVEMBER 2026 ATP EXAMINATION Deferral by registered candidates is now open and will close on Tuesday, 27th October 2026. ✅ Application for deferral must be made online on the individual candidate's portal ✅ Any supporting documentation must be attached. ✅ No candidate shall be allowed to defer after the closing date. ✅ A candidate shall utilize the deferred examination within two (2) years, which is equivalent to four (4) ATP examination cycles. ✅ A candidate who has been granted a deferral shall register for the deferred unit in the examination series in which they are ready to sit for the examination. For more information, visit https://t.co/GSoexeprLx or send an email to support@cle.or.ke or Call 0719 150 000 / 0111 056 130 — Council of Legal Ed. (@CLE_Kenya) October 20, 2026

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