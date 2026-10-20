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Council of legal education extends November 2026 ATP exam registration and opens deferral portal

Ndunyu Joseph 18:22 - 20 October 2026
CLE, CEO Jack Mwimali
The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has extended the registration deadline for the November 2026 Advocates Training Programme (ATP) examinations to Tuesday, October 27, 2026, noting that no further extensions will be granted.
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The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has officially announced an extension for the registration deadline concerning the upcoming November 2026 Advocates Training Programme (ATP) examinations.

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Candidates aiming to sit for the upcoming series now have until Tuesday, October 27, 2026, to complete their registration process.

The adjustment comes via an official notice issued by the council on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, granting prospective examinees a brief window to finalize their administrative requirements.

However, the council has strongly emphasized that this will be the final grace period, cautioning that no further extensions will be authorized once the new deadline lapses.

A group of law students being admitted as Advocates of High Court
A group of law students being admitted as Advocates of High Court
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“The Council of Legal Education (CLE) has extended the deadline for Registration for November 2026 ATP Examination to Tuesday, 27th October 2026.Interested candidates are required to register within the timelines as no further extension shall be granted,” the council stated in its directive.

Opening of the deferral window

Alongside the registration extension, the CLE has introduced a crucial provision for registered candidates who may find themselves unable to sit for the examinations this coming November.

A formal deferral window has been activated, allowing eligible students to postpone their exams without forfeiting their standing.

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To successfully apply for a deferral, candidates are required to submit their formal requests directly through their individual candidate portals.

All applications must be accompanied by relevant supporting documents justifying the need for deferral.

Much like the registration adjustment, the deadline for submitting deferral requests is also set for October 27, 2026, with the council clarifying that late applications will strictly not be entertained.

Candidates who are successfully granted permission to defer are subject to specific guidelines regarding their future examination cycles:Validity Period:

The deferral arrangement must be utilized within a strict window of two years, which translates to four consecutive ATP examination cycles.

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Re-registration requirement:

Students who deferred will be required to officially register for the deferred examination unit during whichever future examination series they feel fully prepared to sit for the papers.

For students requiring further clarification, technical assistance, or guidance regarding either the registration or deferral procedures, the CLE has advised reaching out through its official support email.

Candidates must ensure that their unique registration numbers are clearly indicated in the email's subject line to facilitate prompt assistance.

Certificate and transcript collection

Certificate and transcript collection

In a separate administrative update, the CLE announced that candidates who were officially gazetted in October 2026 can now collect their Certificates of Compliance alongside their final academic transcripts.

Collection is scheduled to take place at the CLE offices between October 26 and October 28, 2026.

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The council has underscored that physical presence is mandatory for collection, and third-party pickups will not be allowed unless prior written authorization has been officially granted to a designated representative.

Broader context: KSL admissions disrputions

These latest updates from the CLE unfold against a backdrop of wider uncertainty currently rippling through Kenya's legal education sector, particularly concerning admissions and institutional guidelines.

The developments follow a recent announcement by the Kenya School of Law (KSL) on October 15, 2026, which temporarily suspended applications for its 2027/2028 ATP intake.

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That suspension was triggered by interim High Court orders issued on October 6, 2026, which barred both KSL and the CLE from admitting new students under contested criteria pending further legal directions

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