Busia 2027 Governor race takes shape as Bobea Poll puts Paul Otuoma ahead at 66%

The latest poll places Otuoma ahead as the 2027 race begins to develop, while his main competitor's strongest showing is concentrated in the two Teso constituencies and Sidai trails both leading candidates in the countywide figures

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has taken an early lead in the county's 2027 gubernatorial contest, according to a new Bobea Research poll that places him at 66 per cent among respondents surveyed across the county.

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The survey, released on October 5, puts Arthur Osia in second place with 22 per cent, while Eng. Vincent Sidai records eight per cent. Another four per cent of respondents were undecided at the time of the survey.

The findings which provide a snapshot of voter preferences ahead of the 2027 General Election are contained in what Bobea describes as its Bobea Countywide Tracker, covering all seven constituencies in Busia.

Otuoma leads in five constituencies

According to the poll, Otuoma leads in five of Busia's seven constituencies — Matayos, Nambale, Butula, Funyula and Budalangi.

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President Ruto addressing residents at Amagoro Town, Teso North, Busia County. (Image: PCS)

Bobea Research says the incumbent recorded more than 60 per cent support in each of those constituencies.

Osia, meanwhile, leads in the two constituencies in the Teso region — Teso South and Teso North. Sidai is reported to have placed second in both of those constituencies.

At county level, the poll records the candidates as follows: Otuoma at 66 per cent, Osia at 22 per cent, Sidai at eight per cent and undecided respondents at four per cent.

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That gives Otuoma a 44-percentage-point lead over Osia in the stated preferences captured by the survey.

Bobea Report describes itself as an independent public opinion and market research organisation conducting political research and voter sentiment tracking across Kenya's 47 counties.

According to the organisation, its public opinion work uses multi-stage stratified sampling and face-to-face field data collection.

Busia's seven constituencies

Busia is one of Kenya's 47 counties and is located in the western part of the country, bordering Uganda to the west, Bungoma to the north, Kakamega to the east, Siaya to the south-east and Lake Victoria to the south-west.

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The county covers about 1,694.5 square kilometres according to its County Integrated Development Plan and has seven constituencies: Teso North, Teso South, Funyula, Nambale, Matayos, Butula and Budalang'i. It has 35 electoral wards.

Busia's location gives it an important role in cross-border commerce. The county government describes it as a gateway to Uganda and other East African markets, with the Busia and Malaba border points serving as major crossings.

Traders at Bumala Town

Agriculture, fishing and trade are among the county's main economic activities.

Sugarcane, maize, beans, sweet potatoes, millet and cassava are among crops grown in the county, while fishing is concentrated around Lake Victoria. Cross-border trade is also an important part of the local economy.

The county's 2019 population was 893,681, according to county health and planning data.

From Ojaamong to Otuoma

Following the implementation of Kenya's 2010 Constitution, Sospeter Ojaamong became the first Governor of Busia after the 2013 General Election and served for two terms, from 2013 to 2022.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma

He was succeeded by Otuoma after the 2022 election Otuoma after he was declared winner with 164,478 votes, defeating then-Nambale MP John Bunyasi, who received 92,144 votes.

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He had previously sought the governorship in 2013 and 2017. In 2017, he challenged Ojaamong after leaving ODM and lost the race.

Otuoma had already built a national political profile before becoming governor.

He served as the Member of Parliament for Funyula from 2007 to 2017 and held ministerial positions in the Grand Coalition Government, including Local Government and Fisheries, Youth and Sports.

Otuoma also previously chaired the Privatisation Commission.

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