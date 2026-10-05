University lecturers in Kenya are currently participating in a nationwide strike, which began on October 2, 2026, causing significant disruptions to learning across various public universities (Image: Files)

University lecturers in Kenya are currently participating in a nationwide strike, which began on October 2, 2026, causing significant disruptions to learning across various public universities (Image: Files)

How much do university lecturers earn in Kenya? Salary scales by rank

Kenya’s public university lecturers are paid through salary structures negotiated between their union and university councils, with the latest proposed CBA seeking higher basic pay and allowances.

A university lecturer's payslip in Kenya depends on more than the title on the office door.

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Academic staff move through grades from graduate or research assistants to professors, with basic salary, house allowance and other benefits varying according to rank, institution and applicable employment agreements.

The current salary figures being cited in the ongoing CBA debate come largely from the existing public-university structure and previous agreements, while the 2025 - 2029 CBA proposed by the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) seeks to raise those amounts.

The unions are pushing the government to fully implement outstanding pay increments and resolve disputes surrounding the 2025 - 2029 CBA (Image: Files)

Graduate assistant to professor

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Under the current figures reported in the CBA discussions, a graduate or research assistant earns a basic monthly salary ranging from about Sh63,647 to Sh97,988.

A tutorial fellow, assistant lecturer or junior research fellow earns between Sh107,872 and Sh166,072, while a lecturer or research fellow earns roughly Sh121,928 to Sh187,710.

At higher academic ranks, a senior lecturer earns between Sh154,739 and Sh238,221, an associate professor between Sh193,182 and Sh297,403, and a professor between Sh224,631 and Sh345,816 in basic pay.

These are basic salaries, not necessarily the amount appearing as gross pay.

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Allowances factor

Academic staff also receive allowances, with house allowance varying by grade.

Under the figures used in the current CBA debate, a lecturer's house allowance is Sh55,286 a month, rising to Sh58,972 for a senior lecturer, Sh66,344 for an associate professor and Sh73,715 for a professor.

Other benefits can include commuter, medical, research, book and ICT-related allowances, depending on the applicable agreement and institution.

The new salary proposal

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UASU's proposed 2025–2029 CBA seeks an average annual basic-salary increase of about 6 per cent.

If fully implemented, the union's proposal would take a graduate/research assistant to Sh86,594 by the final year and a professor to Sh580,144.

A lecturer would rise to about Sh165,884, while a senior lecturer would reach Sh210,524.

The proposal also seeks higher house and commuter allowances.

Those figures, however, should not be confused with the salary currently guaranteed to every lecturer.

They represent UASU's negotiating position for the 2025 - 2029 agreement.

Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU), academic staff have vowed to continue their industrial action until the government fully honors their demands and concludes a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (Image: Files)

Who actually pays university lecturers?

Public university lecturers are employees of their respective universities, rather than direct employees of the Ministry of Education.

University councils are the governing bodies responsible for employment matters, while the universities finance their wage bills from a combination of government funding, student-related income and other institutional revenue.

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The government therefore plays a major financial role, but a lecturer's employer is the university where they are appointed.

UASU negotiates employment terms with the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) on behalf of academic staff in public universities.

The union's agreements cover issues including salaries, allowances, working conditions and other employment terms.

Why do lecturers keep negotiating?

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The salary question is tied to a larger problem: how Kenya finances its public universities.

UASU has argued that salary agreements have not always been implemented as negotiated, with disputes over previous CBAs ending up before the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

A 2025 court case involving Moi University, for example, concerned implementation of the 2017 - 2021 CBA.