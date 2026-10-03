A viral video recorded over the weekend shows a student (identified online as Jahenda) surrounded and cornered inside a washroom. An individual named Vania is seen shoving, choking, and threatening her, while ordering her to jog on the spot against the wall. Another student filmed the assault while laughing.

Riara University Responds After Uproar Over Students Captured Bullying Young Lady Inside Washroom

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Riara University has broken its silence following widespread public outrage triggered by a viral video showing a group of female students verbally threatening and physically assaulting a young woman inside a washroom.

The clip, which circulated rapidly across social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok, ignited intense criticism from members of the public, human rights advocates, and concerned parents.

Many demanded immediate administrative and legal action against the perpetrators, prompting the university administration to issue a official response addressing the incident.

A screenshot of the students assulting fellow student

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Background of the Washroom Incident

The controversy stems from a disturbing video recording that surfaced online over the weekend. In the footage, a young woman identified online as Jahenda is seen surrounded by several other young women inside a public washroom setup.

The video captures a tense and escalating confrontation where members of the group cornered the victim.

One individual, identified in the video as Vania, is seen aggressively shoving the victim, grabbing her by the throat, and yelling threatening demands.

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The victim was forced to obey humiliating instructions, including being ordered to "jog on the spot" while pinned against the wall.

Adding to the outcry, another individual in the room filmed the entire altercation while laughing, turning the camera to face herself during the ordeal.

The video went viral almost instantly, drawing thousands of quote tweets and replies condemning the toxic culture of bullying and intimidation.

Public Backlash and Demands for Accountability

As the video gained traction, online sleuths quickly identified several individuals depicted in the clip, linking them to Riara University.

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The backlash was swift, with social media users tagging the university's official accounts, calling for the immediate expulsion of the students involved, and urging law enforcement agencies to step in.

Commenters expressed grave concern over student safety, mental health, and the physical well-being of the victim, warning that failure to enforce stern disciplinary actions would set a dangerous precedent for institutional accountability.

Following the escalating pressure, one of the participants involved in the incident issued a public written apology online, taking responsibility for her role in bullying the victim and describing her conduct as immature and unacceptable.

However, members of the public continued to insist that formal administrative and legal remedies must take their full course.

Riara University’s Official StatementIn a statement signed by the Vice Chancellor and posted on Riara University's official X account, the management confirmed that it was aware of the video and acknowledged that some of the individuals featured are reportedly enrolled as students at the institution.

"Riara University unequivocally condemns violence, intimidation, bullying, harassment or misconduct in any form," the institution stated.

Although preliminary reports indicate that the physical altercation took place off-campus, university management emphasized that such behavior directly violates its foundational core values and Student Code of Conduct.

"While the alleged event occurred off-campus, such behaviour directly contradicts our institutional values and our code of conduct for students," the statement read.

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"The University leadership has initiated an internal review of the matter in accordance with our Student Code of Conduct and institutional policies, and we are committed to cooperation with investigative authorities." The university reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a safe, respectful, and responsible academic community.