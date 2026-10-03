Muhoozi Kainerugaba expands political footprint, backs Ruto’s re-election in 2027

‘Tunataka Second Term’ - Muhoozi shifts focus to regional politics amid tainted record back home

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has declared support for President William Ruto’s re-election bid amid rising political activity in Kenya.

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In a brief statement posted on his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), the Ugandan army chief noted that a second term is needed for President Ruto

In the statement, Muhoozi described National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula as his appointed Mutume in the country.

“Now that I have enough Batume in Uganda, I appoint Rt. Honourable Moses Wetangula as my Mutume in Kenya. He will support my President William Ruto’s re-election. Tunataka Second term,” Kainerugaba stated.

The Ugandan military chief has in the past attracted attention in Kenya and across the region through his outspoken comments on political affairs, often using social media to express his views on leaders and developments beyond Uganda’s borders.

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Muhoozi’s wishes meets Kenya's reality

Although his endorsement of President William Ruto’s re-election may not carry any weight, it comes amid heightened political activities in the country, with political parties and prospective candidates increasingly positioning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

His call for a second term also comes against the backdrop of growing political realignments in Kenya, with established parties, emerging movements and individual politicians exploring possible alliances to send Ruto home and coalescing around the push to make the incumbent a one-term president.

The opposition has in recent days stepped up efforts to build a united political front, with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna emerging as one of the prominent figure.

Tainted record at home

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Muhoozi’s intervention in Kenya’s political debate is notable given his own increasingly prominent role in Uganda’s politics, amid concerns that the democratic space in the East African nation is shrinking further.

His online activities came under scrutiny before and after the January 2026 elections in Uganda, with the Chief of Defence Forces targeting opposition leader Bobi Wine, including statements that were interpreted as threats against the National Unity Platform leader.

Human rights organisations have also documented incidences of intensified repression against opposition figures and government critics.

Case in point is veteran opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye who was seized in Kenya and moved across the border to Uganda.

Col Dr Kizza Besigye

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He remains locked up in Luzira Prison, battling health challenges while facing treason charges.

His social media account has also been a platform for issuing arbitrary orders to cabinet ministers, high-ranking government officials and prominent Ugandans.