Advertisement

TIFA poll boss explains reason behind Edwin Sifuna’s rapid rise in popularity - ‘Never seen anything like this’

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:15 - 13 November 2026
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a Linda Mwananchi rally
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a Linda Mwananchi rally.
TIFA analyst Tom Wolf has given insights into how Edwin Sifuna has quickly risen in popularity to tie with President Ruto among Kenyans’ preferred presidential candidates.
Advertisement

TIFA Research analyst Tom Wolf has marveled at the rapid rise in popularity of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna.

Advertisement

Sifuna has enjoyed a meteoric rise as a potential presidential candidate and based on an opinion poll released by TIFA on Thursday, he is tied on 31% with President William Ruto when it comes to which politician Kenyans favour ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wolf says a lot of dynamics have gone into Sifuna’s rise but he is surprised at how he has moved from 15% in popularity in June to 31% in November.

“As we move towards the election in nine months, and we ask people whether they are registered who they will vote for, we will get closer to an actual result,” Wolf said on Citizen TV.

Advertisement

“We encourage people to look not so much at the individual figure but at the trends. In what direction are things moving?” he posed.

Wolf shocked by Edwin Sifuna’s popularity

“Senator Sifuna’s popularity as a potential presidential candidate doubled since June. That is astonishing. I have been doing these surveys for about 20 years now and this would be my fifth election,” he admitted.

“I have never seen anything like this before, where a new political party has come from nowhere, boosting or moving with it a potential presidential candidate from nowhere.

Advertisement

“To see that doubling from 15% to 31%. The president also gained 9% and he being very known quality and who his deputy is a more solid figure.”

According to Wolf, Sifuna’s numbers rapidly increased once he secured a political party. The former ODM Party Secretary General unveiled the Equitable Party in early October before rebranding it to Linda Mwananchi Movement Party.

What is behind Linda Mwananchi boss’ rise?

Edwin Sifuna as he unveiled his political vehicle for the 2027 race against President William Ruto
Edwin Sifuna when he unveiled his political vehicle for the 2027 race against President William Ruto
Advertisement

For his supporters, this removed any doubt about his bid for the presidency, giving them confidence that he will be on the ballot, according to the veteran researcher and political analyst.

“My main assumption, which will have to be tested in qualitative research, is that in June, Sifuna did not have a party. He was still a dissident within ODM, the Linda Mwananchi vs Linda ground,” he added.

“Luckily for us, just before we went to the field, he got his Equitable Party translated into Linda Mwananchi. So we made an assumption that most of the people we were interviewing in that 10-day period knew that he had a party. That is the main reason that people now see him as a potential candidate.”

But while Sifuna is the leading candidate among the opposition figures, who also include Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, DCP boss Rigathi Gachagua, Jubilee’s Fred Matiang’I and Martha Karua of PLP, Wolf warns that things could change once they settle on their flagbearer as those who miss out could decamp and eat into his support.

Why Nairobi Senator’s numbers could fall

Rigathi Gachagua and Edwin Sifuna.

“If Sifuna becomes the presidential candidate, we don’t know what the other opposition leaders who want to be president are going to be,” said Wolf.

“Are they going to support him and if so, how much? In what way and how strenuously are they going to mobilise their bases.”

The poll put Sifuna and Ruto tied at 31% with Kalonzo dropping from 25% in August 2022 to 9% while Matiang’i is at 5% and Gachagua polling 4%.

Advertisement

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also featured among the potential presidential contenders, registering 1% in the latest survey.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Edwin Sifuna Linda Mwananchi
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna during a Linda Mwananchi rally
News
13.11.2026
TIFA poll boss explains reason behind Edwin Sifuna’s rapid rise in popularity - ‘Never seen anything like this’
Auditor General clarifies status of El Niño and abduction compensation funds
News
13.11.2026
Auditor General clarifies status of El Niño and abduction compensation funds
Panic and confusion in Kenya as online rewards platform AdSelect fails to deliver promised earnings
News
13.11.2026
Panic and confusion in Kenya as online rewards platform AdSelect fails to deliver promised earnings
Eric Omondi's plan for family of Bungoma boy battling rare skin condition after contributions cross Ksh5 million
News
13.11.2026
Eric Omondi's plan for family of Bungoma boy battling rare skin condition after contributions cross Ksh5 million
Kenyan Startup SafSIM Targets Travellers with Cheaper Cross-Border Mobile Connectivity
Business
13.11.2026
Kenyan Startup SafSIM Targets Travellers with Cheaper Cross-Border Mobile Connectivity
Kenya and Saudi Arabia move to finalize new skilled workers deal with better pay
News
13.11.2026
Kenya and Saudi Arabia move to finalize new skilled workers deal with better pay

Signing in with Google...