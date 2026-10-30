Edwin Sifuna’s dream team: The men and women tasked with delivering Linda Mwananchi boss to State House

Here is the Linda Mwananchi Party leadership team which Edwin Sifuna hopes will help him win the presidency.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna officially rebranded his party to Linda Mwananchi in Nairobi on Friday and revealed the officials who he hopes will aid his quest for the presidency.

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Sifuna, who had announced The Equitable Party as his new political vehicle last month, rebranded it into Linda Mwananchi party, completing what had looked like a difficult journey earlier in the year.

While declaring his intentions for the presidency, Sifuna unveiled the party’s leadership team, which includes members from opposition-allied parties, as he looks to lean on them for his stab at the top seat.

Wiper’s Patrick Makau has been roped in as Deputy Party Leader, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale (UDA) as Secretary for Political Affairs and Wanami Wamboka (DAP-Kenya) lined up as Secretary for Public Policy.

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Linda Mwananchi has proposed Suba South MP Caroli Omondi as Secretary General, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as Chairman and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza as a Party Leader.

Natembeya handed key role

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya

Former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo has also been proposed as Deputy Party Leader while Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka is the Treasurer designate.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya will be in charge of Sifuna’s presidential campaign while Ms Odhiambo will deputise him.

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The party, whose headquarters will be in Lavington, Nairobi, plans to establish offices across all 47 counties and will firm up the leadership team during its National Delegates Convention (NDC) on November 13.

“The Linda Mwananchi party is starting with county chairpersons from 38 counties. When we said we were leaving, they thought we were leaving alone. They will know today that we are leaving with the foundation,” said Sifuna.

“By the end of this coming November, we want to have 47 offices in all counties and have our structures,” he added, revealing that they will begin with county offices in Kwale.

Linda Mwananchi Movement Party leadership team

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1. Party Leader - Kawira Mwangaza

2. ⁠Deputy Party Leader - Patrick Makau

3. Deputy Party Leader - ⁠Faith Odhiambo

4. Secretary-General - Caroli Omondi

5. Deputy Secretary-General - Pauline Njoroge

6. Chairperson - Godfrey Osotsi

7. ⁠Deputy Chair - Reuben Ndolo

8. National Treasurer - Richard Onyonka