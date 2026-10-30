Advertisement

Edwin Sifuna’s dream team: The men and women tasked with delivering Linda Mwananchi boss to State House

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:47 - 30 October 2026
Edwin Sifuna unveils his Linda Mwananchi leadership team.
Here is the Linda Mwananchi Party leadership team which Edwin Sifuna hopes will help him win the presidency.
Advertisement

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna officially rebranded his party to Linda Mwananchi in Nairobi on Friday and revealed the officials who he hopes will aid his quest for the presidency.

Advertisement

Sifuna, who had announced The Equitable Party as his new political vehicle last month, rebranded it into Linda Mwananchi party, completing what had looked like a difficult journey earlier in the year.

While declaring his intentions for the presidency, Sifuna unveiled the party’s leadership team, which includes members from opposition-allied parties, as he looks to lean on them for his stab at the top seat.

Wiper’s Patrick Makau has been roped in as Deputy Party Leader, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale (UDA) as Secretary for Political Affairs and Wanami Wamboka (DAP-Kenya) lined up as Secretary for Public Policy.

Advertisement

Linda Mwananchi has proposed Suba South MP Caroli Omondi as Secretary General, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi as Chairman and former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza as a Party Leader.

Natembeya handed key role

Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya
Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya

Former Law Society of Kenya president Faith Odhiambo has also been proposed as Deputy Party Leader while Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka is the Treasurer designate.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya will be in charge of Sifuna’s presidential campaign while Ms Odhiambo will deputise him.

Advertisement

The party, whose headquarters will be in Lavington, Nairobi, plans to establish offices across all 47 counties and will firm up the leadership team during its National Delegates Convention (NDC) on November 13.

“The Linda Mwananchi party is starting with county chairpersons from 38 counties. When we said we were leaving, they thought we were leaving alone. They will know today that we are leaving with the foundation,” said Sifuna.

“By the end of this coming November, we want to have 47 offices in all counties and have our structures,” he added, revealing that they will begin with county offices in Kwale.

Linda Mwananchi Movement Party leadership team

Advertisement

1. Party Leader - Kawira Mwangaza

2. ⁠Deputy Party Leader - Patrick Makau

3. Deputy Party Leader - ⁠Faith Odhiambo

4. Secretary-General - Caroli Omondi

5. Deputy Secretary-General - Pauline Njoroge

6. Chairperson - Godfrey Osotsi

7. ⁠Deputy Chair - Reuben Ndolo

8. National Treasurer - Richard Onyonka

9. Deputy Treasurer - Abigael Gikonyo

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Linda Mwananchi Edwin Sifuna
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Marathon Legend Sharon Cherop Battles Ex-Husband Over Sh40 Million Property Fortune
News
30.10.2026
Marathon Legend Battles Ex-Husband Over Sh40 Million Property Fortune
Edwin Sifuna’s dream team: The men and women tasked with delivering Linda Mwananchi boss to State House
News
30.10.2026
Edwin Sifuna’s dream team: The men and women tasked with delivering Linda Mwananchi boss to State House
Opposition unity faces acid test as Kalonzo is booed at Linda Mwananchi Party unveiling
News
30.10.2026
Opposition unity faces acid test as Kalonzo is booed at Linda Mwananchi Party unveiling
Naim Bilal Yaseen: Meet the new Standard Group CEO
News
30.10.2026
Naim Bilal Yaseen: Meet the new Standard Group CEO
Tragedy in Murang’a: Grade Six pupil drowns while fishing
News
30.10.2026
Tragedy in Murang’a: Grade Six pupil drowns while fishing
Green Card Lottery Dream Dealt Blow as US Appeals Court Blocks 2027 Reopening
News
30.10.2026
Green Card Lottery Dream Dealt Blow as US Appeals Court Blocks 2027 Reopening

Signing in with Google...