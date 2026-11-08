Mudavadi Under Fire as Viral Rant on Western Kenya & Sifuna Sparks Backlash

Musalia Mudavadi's passionate defence of Ruto and his political ambitions became a subject of public debate, with critics taking issue with the tone, substance and intensity of his address.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has found himself in the eye of a political storm after an emotionally charged address meant to drum up support for President William Ruto’s re-election turned into a subject of fierce public criticism.

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Mudavadi delivered a fiery lecture at a political gathering in Kamkamega county on Saturday, November 7, with the video of his address going viral and sparking heated debate, as social media users took him to task, questioning his arguments and unleashing a barrage of criticism over his remarks.

While making it clear that the Western region where he hails from has no right to demand 30 percent development of blame him for lack of the same as they did not back Ruto in 2022 elections, Mudavadi predicted another victory for the incumbent and urged voters to follow him in backing Ruto’s reelection.

This is the problem we have in Western Kenya. Wakati nilikuwa nawaambia William Ruto is going to win, lets move together mkafikiri ni mchezo. Now you are saying, lets blame Musalia where is 30 percent of the road…where were you when I was going there and asking you to join me (in supporting Ruto’s election)? You refused, and now you want free things from me? No!

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Linda Mwananchi Movement leader Edwin Sifuna was not spared either as Mudavadi went on the rampage, dismissing his presidential bid as an impossibility and claiming that Sifuna cannot win the contest as he lacks both the financial muscle and the clout as well as the structure to get enough votes.

Peters Salasya's take

What appeared to be a passionate defence of the President and his political ambitions quickly became a subject of public debate, with critics taking issue with the tone, substance and intensity of his address, which many felt bordered on an outright rant.

Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya reminded Mudavadi that he had effectively placed the Western Kenya voting bloc on the negotiating table as political currency to secure his powerful position in Ruto’s government, questioning his moral authority to lecture others while benefiting from the region’s political bargaining power.

So you have forgotten that you joined Ruto using our people as a shield and a bargaining chip.

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So you have forgotten that you joined Ruto using our people as a shield and a bargaining chip. Riggy has been right all along! — Hon. Peter Salasya (@pksalasya) November 7, 2026

Mudavadi reminded that 'Usawa ni Sawa' even in Western

Netizens reminded Mudavadi that, given the decades he has been in politics, including occupying the office of the Vice President, Cabinet positions and his present rank in government, he should know that the government should serve and develop all parts of Kenya, including those that never voted for him.

Arnold Maliba remarked that it appears that the “Usawa ni sawa” messaging popularised by Ruto and his allies ends when voters from particular regions perceived not to have backed Ruto’s election demand development.

Usawa Ni Sawa, apparently, until you cross into Western Kenya. Huku Magharibi, asking for government services is now demanding freebies if you didn't vote for the government. Equal citizenship, selective geography!”

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The Sifuna effect hits home in Western

Others opined that the passion and intensity of Mudavadi’s address reflected the political reality unfolding in the region, with Edwin Sifuna upsetting traditional kingpins, putting their jobs at risk and forcing them to come out to defend their places or risk going into retirement.

“Sifuna has cornered the old guards, and the ground is slippery. Sema kutetea unga!” one user opined.

Musalia Mudavadi addressing a political meeting in Kakamega County on Saturday, November 7, 2026

Eric Sabwa chimed in, claiming that the ground has shifted beneath Musalia's feet, writing: "Hii imeenda; you had your time. Allow other leaders to shine. Hatukutaki".

“Ukiona Mtoto wa Hana amekasirika, jua Mulembe nation imeenda na atatujoin jobless corner next August,” Another claimed.