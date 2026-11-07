Gachagua’s 2027 Plan to Erase Ruto’s UDA in Mt Kenya: Inside DCP’s ‘Green Wave’ Plot

Gachagua and his DCP party have turned to a lethal strategy to dismantle Ruto’s political machinery and snatch elective seats as it seeks to end what insiders call Ruto’s ‘yellow fever’ with a green wave at the ballot in 2027.

A high-stakes political scheme is taking shape in the Mount Kenya region with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) keen on wiping out President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance and all its traces from the region.

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Behind the scenes, negotiations, political realignments and quiet engagements are happening with two goals: to dismantle Ruto's political machinery and puncture his 2027 bid and achieve what insiders call “Green Wave” by ensuring that all elective seats are taken by DCP candidates.

Green Wave: DCP plots to sweep elective seats

At the center of the strategy is attracting high-value candidates who will not only prevail at the nominations, but also secure victory at the ballot.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

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The net has been cast wider with celebrities, media personalities and artistes from the region among those targeted in the hope that the clout they have could be turned into political support.

While a number of celebrities have declared their bids in circumstances unrelated to this plan, the party is open to welcoming aspirants including celebrities keen on making their debut in elective politics and has assured all of a transparent, fair and credible party primaries.

The party has also opened its doors to former MPS, Governors and Senators seeking to make a comeback in politics as it seeks to also tap into their established grassroots support to send President William Ruto home in 2027.

Ruto allies under siege as rival parties face Gachagua's wrath

Politicians from the region who are allied to Ruto are also targeted and under increasing pressure to switch sides and those who fail to yield to the pressure are presented as sellouts who betrayed the community in pursuit of personal interests.

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Consequently, a narrative that those who don’t run on DCP ticket will certainly lose the elections has gained currency in the region.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

However, the emergence of alternative political vehicles in the region presents a formidable challenge to this strategy, with DCP leadership dismissing some of the outfits as “small wheelbarrows” alleging that those behind them have been sent by Ruto to see to it that the region does not unite in one political home that increases its chances of negotiating a better deal when forming an alliance or a coalition.

Leading on the front line is none other than Gachagua, who has been firing one salvo after another.

Gachagua stated at a recent rally in the region that he is familiar with Ruto’s scheme of bankrolling political parties disguised as genuine opposition outfits, yet working with Ruto behind the scenes.

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“Ambia huyu Kaongo tunajua moango yak oni kuleta nyama vya wheelbarrow hapa mlimani. Ati ulete chama ijifiche ati ni ya upinzani kumbe ni yako…Wacha nilkuambie watu wa Mlima Kenya wameungana chini ya chama moja, chama cha DCP, na hawatukukubalia ugawe Wakenya," Gachagua said at one of the rallies.

DCP insider speaks on the 'Green Wave'

A high-ranking DCP party official confirmed that the party is keen on sweeping seats at all levels without delving into the details.

He predicted what he described as the “end of yellow fever”, invoking the colour yellow that is associated with the UDA party and claiming that the region has been under a certain fever that can only be cured when those elected on UDA party tickets lose their seats

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his delegation at the launch of the Linda Mwananchi Movement party

“The purpose of any political party is to capture power, and we are keen on doing exactly that. Even Oburu wants power. And as a point of correction, DCP is a national party and we are keen on painting the whole country green, not just the Mount Kenya region. ODM wants to paint it Orange, Ruto wants it to be yellow, and we want it green,” he said.