Savanna Premium Cider Takes on Kenyan Identity With New ‘Tuna Wa Get’ Campaign

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) has launched 'Savenya', a new campaign bringing Savanna Premium Cider's global platform closer to home through the Kenyan phrase 'Tuna Wa Get'. Timed for the festive season, it connects the brand with authentic local social experiences.

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) has launched Savenya, a new campaign designed to connect Savanna Premium Cider with Kenyan culture, humour and everyday social experiences ahead of the festive season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unveiled on Thursday, November 5, at an event held at Oyster Bay in Runda, Nairobi, the campaign brings Savanna’s global “We Get You” platform closer to local consumers through the phrase “Tuna Wa Get”, which means “we get each other”.

Savenya is not a new cider product, but a localised brand campaign intended to give consumers a more familiar way of engaging with Savanna.

L-R, Ken Mutula, Head of Marketing, Michael Saruni, Chief of Starehe, James Mbaabu, Head of Marketing Operation

It draws on shared Kenyan experiences, inside jokes and cultural references that reflect how people interact and socialise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The launch brought together media representatives, content creators, trade partners and other brand guests.

KWAL targets Kenya’s festive season social scene

Speaking during the launch, KWAL Head of Marketing Kennedy Mutula said the campaign was timed to coincide with the period when Kenyans increasingly gather for celebrations, family visits and social events.

L-R, Edwin Okallio - Trade Marketing Manager, Geoffrey Kaveke- Route to Consumer Manager

“Savenya arrives at the moment Kenyans are at their most social. We are heading into the festive season; the weddings, the homecomings, the December plans that change four times before anyone actually leaves the house. That is when this country is most recognisably itself, and it is exactly when our consumers are deciding what goes on the table.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The campaign seeks to connect the cider brand with the conversations and experiences that shape social gatherings, rather than relying on generic lifestyle messaging.

Mutula said the idea behind Savenya was to reflect situations and behaviours that Kenyan consumers could easily identify with.

“Savenya is not built from generic lifestyle moments. It is built from the moments, behaviours and commentary Kenyans already recognise in themselves. People are not just buying a drink, they are buying into the moment; who they are with, how the night should feel, and what the drink says about them. Karibu Savenya,” added Mutula.

Savenya covers Savanna’s local product range

L-R, Mwalimu Rachael - Radio Africa, Kagwe Mungai Savanna BA 2

Advertisement

Advertisement

KWAL said the campaign would cover Savanna’s full local range rather than focus on one particular product.

The launch marks another step in the company’s efforts to strengthen the brand’s connection with Kenyan consumers by adapting its global identity to local tastes and cultural experiences.

Savanna was introduced to the Kenyan market in 2019, when KWAL launched a new production line dedicated to cider manufacturing.

Savanna Dry is now produced locally as part of the company’s investment in the category.

In 2025, KWAL expanded its range with the introduction of Savanna 0.0, a non-alcoholic cider offering the same crisp apple taste.

The product caters to consumers who prefer alcohol-free options or occasionally choose to switch between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

L-R, Winnie Kanangi - Order to Cash Admin KWAL, Valentine Keter - Sales Representative KWAL

Through Savenya, KWAL is seeking to make Savanna part of the conversations and social moments that define Kenyan gatherings, particularly during the busy festive period. KWAL Launches Savenya Campaign to Give Savanna Cider a Kenyan Identity